TRAFFIX Launches the NAX Index, a New Monthly Measure of Cross-Border Freight Conditions

CHICAGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRAFFIX, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has launched the NAX Index to offer shippers a standardized tool for evaluating freight corridors between the U.S. and Canada, as well as the U.S. and Mexico. This inaugural monthly report provides vital market data, highlighting a current environment defined by high carrier expenses, a significant shortage of available trucks, and growing regulatory hurdles at both borders.

Cross-border freight has historically been difficult to read at a glance. Shippers often piece together signals from carrier quotes, border wait times, fuel indexes, and trade data separately, without a single reference point to anchor their planning. The NAX Index addresses that by combining approximately 11 economic, freight, and trade indicators into one score for each corridor, published on a consistent monthly cadence.

"We built the NAX Index because our clients kept asking the same question: is cross-border shipping getting easier or harder?" said Alex Fuller, Sr. Director, Revenue Management & Solutions at TRAFFIX. "Now there is a single number they can track month over month, and a set of recommendations tied directly to where the cross-border trucking market stands."

The data points to truck availability as the primary pressure point, with fewer carriers accessible across both corridors while freight volumes have held relatively steady. Fuel prices and carrier rate increases have kept transportation costs elevated, and ongoing trade and tariff activity continues to add uncertainty to pricing and scheduling decisions, particularly on the northern border. Canada lanes are showing more tightness than Mexico in June, especially around truck availability and shipment planning.

Based on the NAX data, TRAFFIX recommends the following steps for shippers managing freight on U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico lanes:

Book truck capacity earlier than usual, particularly on Canada lanes

Add lead time to cross-border shipments to account for potential delays at border crossings or during carrier pickup

Build scheduling buffer for freight moving through Canadian ports of entry, where availability is tightest

Plan for continued cost pressure as carrier rates and fuel costs remain elevated

Review Canada shipment plans closely, as that corridor is showing more tightness than Mexico in June



For time-sensitive shipments where delays would affect delivery commitments or customer service levels, expedited freight services are worth evaluating. For shipments with flexible delivery windows, intermodal rail can be an effective option for managing costs on longer cross-border lanes.

The NAX Index will be published monthly by TRAFFIX. Each report includes scores for the U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico corridors, a breakdown of the key drivers behind that month's readings, and practical recommendations for shippers. Historical scores will be tracked over time to help logistics teams identify trends and anticipate market shifts.

For more information, check out the NAX Index. To learn more about TRAFFIX visit www.traffix.com.

About TRAFFIX

TRAFFIX is a third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. The company offers services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. Headquartered in Chicago, TRAFFIX employs more than 840 logistics professionals across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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