Another Prominent Defense Technology Leader Joins BiomX: Prof. Gabby Sarusi, Former VP and Chief Scientist at Elbit

NETANYA, Israel, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Prof. Gabby Sarusi as Strategic Advisor to the Company. Prof. Sarusi will advise BiomX as the Company as the company expands its presence in the defense, security, critical infrastructure, and first-response sectors, and drawing on his experience spanning technology development, operational leadership, and long-term strategic planning. His advisory role is expected to support management in evaluating new opportunities and advancing the Company's long-term growth strategy.

Prof. Sarusi brings a combination of scientific, defense-industry, commercial, and board-level experience. He currently serves as Full Professor and Head of the Photonics and Electro-Optics Department at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. His research focuses on infrared detectors, quantum photonic devices, nanophotonics, SWIR imaging, terahertz sensing, and other advanced sensing technologies.

Prior to his academic career, Prof. Sarusi spent 17 years at Elbit Systems Electro-Optics, known as Elop, where he held senior leadership roles including Vice President and Chief Scientist, Vice President and Head of the Space and Air Imagery Intelligence Division, and Director of Development for advanced thermal imaging systems. During his tenure, he was involved in the development and management of technologies related to satellite cameras, aerial imaging systems, hyperspectral observation, infrared detectors, and thermal imaging systems.

Prof. Sarusi also served on the boards of several defense and technology companies, including Israel Aerospace Industries, SCD, Opgal, and Medigus. In addition, he has co-founded several technology companies, including companies active in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, nanotechnology, and optical diagnostics.

“Prof. Sarusi has spent much of his career working at the point where technology meets operational need,” said Michael Oster, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “Prof. Sarusi's candidacy for the chairmanship of Israel Aerospace Industries in 2025, supported by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, speaks to the reputation and credibility he has built throughout Israel's defense and technology communities. His experience spans both the technology itself and the requirements of the organizations that depend on it. We are pleased to welcome him as a strategic advisor and look forward to benefiting from his insight and vast experience. As BiomX continues building around technologies that identify, track, and respond to physical threats, I believe his perspective will significantly advance our ability to evaluate opportunities with greater technical discipline while ensuring our strategy remains connected to the realities of defense, security, and critical-infrastructure adoption.”

“The defense and security market is moving toward systems that can detect earlier, interpret faster, and support more coordinated action,” said Prof. Gabby Sarusi. “BiomX is building around areas where sensing, intelligence, and response come together. I look forward to advising the Company as it evaluates technologies that can improve operational clarity and help security organizations respond more effectively to emerging threats.”

Prof. Sarusi holds dual bachelor’s degrees with honors in Nuclear Engineering and Materials Engineering from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, a master’s degree with honors and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University, and an Executive MBA from Tel Aviv University’s Recanati School of Business. He completed postdoctoral research at AT&T Bell Labs in New Jersey and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

About

BiomX Inc. is a company focused on acquiring and further developing technologies that identify, track, and counter physical threats across defense, security, critical infrastructure, and first-response sectors. The Company's portfolio is built around the growing need for earlier and more accurate threat detection, particularly as UAVs and other autonomous systems play a larger role in defense and homeland security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding BiomX’s strategic expansion in the defense, security, critical infrastructure, and first-response sectors; the expected benefits of Prof. Gabby Sarusi’s appointment as Strategic Advisor; the Company’s ability to evaluate, develop, acquire, integrate, commercialize, or deploy defense and security technologies; the Company’s ability to build and manage a portfolio of complementary defense and security businesses; and the potential benefits of technologies related to threat detection, operational awareness, sensing, intelligence, and response coordination.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs of BiomX management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, BiomX’s ability to execute its strategic transition; the Company’s ability to identify, evaluate, acquire, integrate, develop, commercialize, and scale defense and security technologies; the ability to convert technical validations, supplier approvals, collaboration opportunities, or strategic initiatives into commercial deployments or revenue; BiomX’s going concern qualification in its recent financial statements; customer adoption; changes in cybersecurity, regulatory, procurement, export-control, and operational requirements; competition; technical, integration, performance, security, or deployment challenges; and other risks described in BiomX’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings. BiomX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Yair Ohayon

Yairo@biomx.com