GLOBANT S.A. INVESTORS WITH LOSSES HAVE UNTIL JUNE 23, 2026 TO JOIN SECURITIES CLASS ACTION – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Deadline

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Globant S.A. (“Globant” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GLOB) investors of the June 23, 2026 deadline involving a securities fraud class action lawsuit commenced against the Company.

Should You Join The Globant Class Action Lawsuit:

Do you, or did you, own shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB)?



Did you purchase your shares between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025, inclusive?



Did you lose money in your investment in Globant S.A.?



If you purchased or acquired Globant common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Globant S.A. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by June 23, 2026 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About The Lawsuit:

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who purchased or acquired the common stock of Globant between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025, inclusive, alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its senior officers.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business operations, growth prospects, and financial stability. As a result of these alleged misrepresentations, Globant common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the truth was disclosed, investors allegedly suffered significant losses.

About Bernstein Liebhard:

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2026 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com