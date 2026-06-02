No Shame On U Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Shame On U received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

No Shame On U, based in Chicago, IL, is dedicated to transforming the way communities understand and talk about mental health. Centered on education and empowerment, the organization works alongside young people, as well as the adults, educators, and caregivers who support them, to build the awareness and skills needed to recognize, discuss, and respond to mental health challenges.

Through evidence-based programs and the guidance of trained facilitators, No Shame On U creates spaces where open, honest conversations about mental health can take place. Its work focuses on dismantling stigma by nurturing environments rooted in empathy, understanding, and shared language. At the core of its mission is the belief that mental health awareness and early support are essential for every young person's overall well-being.

The organization responds to the widespread need for accessible mental health education by equipping communities with practical tools and meaningful dialogue. All programming is designed to be inclusive and approachable, ensuring that young people and those who care for them feel seen, supported, and informed.

"When I am doing presentations and working with community members, I will often ask the group to raise their hand if they themselves, or someone they know, has ever struggled with mental health, and usually the whole room raises their hand. That is why we are here, to help disarm the stigma," said Wendy Singer.

No Shame On U's programming reaches students, families, and school communities alike. By combining peer-driven education with professional expertise, the organization fosters environments where mental health is treated with the same openness and care as physical health, reducing isolation and encouraging connection.

By prioritizing both awareness and action, No Shame On U helps young people and the communities around them move forward with greater confidence, compassion, and understanding. Its work reflects a commitment to building a world where no one feels alone in their mental health journey.

"No Shame On U is doing vital work to shift the culture around mental health, especially for young people, and we are proud to support their efforts to build community through education, connection, and the power of open conversation," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org