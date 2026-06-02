Gordian Awarded Cooperative Contract by University of New Mexico through OMNIA Partners, Streamlining Project Procurement Across New Mexico

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today that OMNIA Partners has renewed its cooperative Job Order Contracting (JOC) contract for the state of New Mexico via the University of New Mexico (#PROJOCA) and awarded the contract to a new group of 45 qualified contractors. This agreement gives public agencies across New Mexico streamlined access to compliant construction procurement for facility repair, renovation and new construction through Gordian’s cooperative JOC, also known as ezIQC®, solutions.

JOC is a proven project delivery method that accelerates construction timelines, reduces administrative burden and ensures cost transparency. Through this cooperative contract, participating agencies can leverage Gordian JOC to complete projects faster and more effectively without sacrificing quality or compliance. Competitively-solicited local contractors are available via OMNIA Partners to promptly begin projects throughout the state.

“Public agencies need reliable, compliant tools to complete projects quickly while navigating increasingly complex procurement environments,” said Matthew Bausher, Chief Customer Officer at Gordian. “By renewing our partnership with OMNIA Partners and the University of New Mexico, we’re ensuring New Mexico agencies have a trusted mechanism to deliver critical facility improvements that support their communities.”

OMNIA Partners is one of the nation’s largest cooperative purchasing organizations, connecting thousands of public entities with competitively solicited contracts from trusted suppliers. By partnering with Gordian, OMNIA Partners ensures agencies have access to innovative solutions that simplify procurement and deliver measurable results.

“OMNIA Partners is thrilled to support Gordian’s newly state-adopted contract in New Mexico,” said Jim Walters, Group Vice President of Partner Development at OMNIA Partners. “Cooperative purchasing helps streamline the solicitation process, ease compliance concerns and save resources. Paired with Gordian’s industry-leading construction expertise, we’re giving New Mexico public agencies a powerful resource to move faster and accelerate the critical improvements their communities deserve.”

Benefits of Gordian’s JOC Services through OMNIA Partners include:

Faster Project Delivery: Complete repairs and renovations quickly without lengthy bidding cycles.

Complete repairs and renovations quickly without lengthy bidding cycles. Cost Control: Transparent pricing backed by Gordian’s industry-standard Construction Task Catalog®.

Transparent pricing backed by Gordian’s industry-standard Construction Task Catalog®. Compliance Assurance: Fully vetted, competitively solicited contract meets procurement requirements.

Fully vetted, competitively solicited contract meets procurement requirements. Expert Support: Gordian’s team guides agencies through every step of the process.

Numerous competitively-awarded contractors are available to perform projects throughout New Mexico, including:

3B Builders, Inc

724 Builders LLC

All-Rite Construction, Inc.

APIC Solutions LLC

B & D Industries, Inc

Basic IDIQ Inc

BCH Construction, Inc.

Bob's Painting Inc

Bradbury Stamm Construction, Inc

CJ Construction Company Limited Liability Co

Commercial Roofing LLC

Conti Energy Control, LLC

Consolidated Builders of New Mexico

Contreras Construction Corporation

CRM Construction LLC

Cut Above Painting LLCDKG & Associates, Inc

Donner Plumbing and Heating Inc

DKG & Associates

DPV Electric, LLC

DRB Electric Inc

Enterprise Builders Corporation

E-Qual Construction LLC

ESA Construction, Inc.

Evergreen Contractors, LLC

Floor Tech Contracting LLC

Franken Construction Company



Futures Mechanical

Hausermann Mechanical, LLC

HB Construction, Inc

J3 Systems, LLC

Jaynes Corporation

JB Henderson Construction Company Inc

Lee Construction and Maintenance Co dba LMC Corporation

LLR Construction

Lone Mountain Contracting, Inc.

Miller Bonded Inc

Mountain West Golfscapes, Inc

Murphy Builders, Inc.

National Roofing Company Inc.

Nick Griego Sons Construction Inc

Nieto Custom Builders, Inc.

Piru Group LLC

Prime Builders, LLC

Prime Electric

Red Seven Electric

Roofcare, LLC

Sweep Construction Inc

Two Bears Construction

Unified Contractor, Inc

US Electric Corp

Villalobos Builders, LLC

Wizer Electric, LLC

Yearout Mechanical LLC

See the map provided for more details on the contractor availability in each region.

To learn more about Gordian’s Job Order Contracting solutions and how to enter a project, visit OMNIA Partners dedicated webpage for JOC services in New Mexico.







About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners (www.omniapartners.com) is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for the public sector, private sector, nonprofit, real estate, and private equity markets. With more than $30B in B2B spending managed each year, its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted procurement resource for organizations nationwide.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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