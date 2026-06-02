PayBright Adds VP of Operations and Director of Product Enablement to Growing Team

RALEIGH, N.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayBright announced today the addition of Tina Gregory and James Ringstaff as Vice President of Operations and Director of Product Enablement and Systems. They join a growing team, as PayBright expands its nationwide network of independent sales agents and merchants, while investing in technology-forward solutions designed to meet the 21st century needs of small and medium-sized businesses across traditional and specialized industry sectors, from hospitality to e-commerce.

Tina Gregory has three decades of experience in payments, merchant services, high/low-risk acquiring, revenue operations, and scalable commercial infrastructure. She spent six years as Executive Advisor, High Profile Payments, with a focus on high-risk merchant strategy, payment economics, acquiring relationships, underwriting strategy, and operational consulting. Tina has also served as Founder and CEO, ISV/ISO Manager, Vice President of Sales, Chief Revenue Officer, and strategic advisor across complex payment environments. Her experience includes building revenue infrastructure, supporting growth-stage traditional and non-traditional merchant segments, bridging communication between merchants, acquiring banks, processors, and technology partners, and developing practical frameworks that align operational execution with commercial growth. She is responsible for driving operational execution, scalability, and accountability across PayBright’s core operational functions. She is focused on identifying operational inefficiencies, improving cross-functional coordination, strengthening escalation management, and implementing practical process improvements that enhance internal execution and agent, partner, and merchant experiences.

James Ringstaff has ten years of experience as a Technical Solutions Specialist, Director of Payment Technology and Operations, and Vice President of Products and Services. He is responsible for leading product knowledge, training, systems enablement, and operational education. James serves as a central bridge between product, sales, support, and operations teams to ensure products are clearly understood, effectively implemented, and consistently supported. A combination of deep product expertise, operational execution, and training experience makes him a strong addition to the team as they work to improve internal efficiency, strengthen product adoption, and support scalable growth.

"I’m excited to join PayBright at a time when the company is focused on making its products, tools, and internal processes even stronger,” said James Ringstaff, Director of Product Enablement and Systems, PayBright. “My goal is to help our team feel even more confident in the solutions we offer, to better understand how to support our clients, and to share knowledge consistently across the organization. When those pieces come together, we can deliver an even better experience for merchants."

About PayBright

PayBright is a merchant services provider that works with independent agents, ISOs, banks and other strategic partners to provide payment solutions to businesses. By focusing on a 'merchant services done right' model, PayBright has become an industry leader by ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for agents and their local merchants.

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