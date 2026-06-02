Xulon Press announces The Chronicles of the Wheel Stones: The Tesseract Vortex from author Terrence L. Rotering.

Canon City, CO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of The Chronicles of the Wheel Stones: The Tesseract Vortex by Terrence L. Rotering, available in paperback $59.99, 9798868533754; hardcover $77.49, 9798868534164; eBook $9.99, 9798868533761.

THE CHRONICLES OF THE WHEEL STONES - THE TESSERACT VORTEX

Time is not running out; it is being destroyed. As the flawless cosmic weave of the seven tapestries of reality unravels, the multiverse moves toward total collapse. Before the dawn of creation, Heaven orchestrated an ultimate defense. Roman Alexander Martin awakens to his predestined burden as a Time Walker. Hunted across the ethereal catacombs of history, Alex must secure reality and hold the shattering timeline together. In another time, Major Thea Wayne and her spacecraft, Artemis, plunge into a celestial abyss. Appointed for this exact apocalyptic hour, she battles darkness to find her lost childhood friend and unearth the ancient artifacts of the Passion. Their epic battles are worlds apart, yet united against the same enemy. As the saving scarlet thread is woven through time, Alex’s and Thea’s paths violently converge. Together, they must unlock the mysterious power of the sacred Wheel Stones to ensure THE FAITHFUL STAND FOREVER.

“I wanted to offer the world epic fantasy and science fiction stories that encourage readers -- in contrast to the all too common stories of futile universes of chaos without hope; stories that provide the reader with nothing but more questions. I wanted to show the reader that they are special, that there is order in the universe, that everyone has a unique purpose, that they are not alone, and that there are answers to their questions. By infusing the spiritual warfare element into my stories, I unfence the fiction and provide the reader with truth. Action and adventure stories do not need bad language or sexual content to be entertaining, and fiction can be entertaining and encouraging at the same time! My hope is to offer the reader epic adventures that both entertain and edify,” Terrence said.

Driven by a passion for the sovereign “scarlet thread” of history, Rotering crafts an expansive multiverse where divine providence collides with high-stakes sci-fi. As an author known for unearthing the mysteries of the sacred and the supernatural, Rotering’s work invites readers to question the boundaries of reality and the unseen forces that govern it. This latest book, The Chronicles of the Wheel Stones: The Tesseract Vortex, bridges the gap between historical artifacts and apocalyptic futures, reflecting his deep commitment to storytelling that honors the Truth while pushing the limits of imagination. When not weaving new tapestries of reality, Terrence can be found studying the echoes of the Passion in modern storytelling and imagining the day when the spectrum of light is finally made whole.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Chronicles of the Wheel Stones: The Tesseract Vortex is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Terrence L. Rotering

Email: T1roter [at] gmail.com

Phone Number: 757-719-3134

Website: https://chroniclesoftrinian.com/