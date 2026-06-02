Xulon Press Announces Religious Devotional, Keep the Flame Burning from Lori Wilke

Rock Hill, SC, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces Keep the Flame Burning: Born to Burn With Purpose written by Lori Wilke, available in paperback $24.49, 9798868529092; hard cover $39.99, 9798868529108; eBook $8.99, 9798868529115.

KEEP THE FLAME BURNING - Born to Burn With Purpose

You weren’t born to drift, you were born to burn. Keep the Flame Burning is a faith‑filled devotional designed to awaken purpose and ignite spiritual passion in people who desire to fully live out God’s calling on their lives. With urgency and clarity, Wilke reminds readers that time is precious and every moment matters when fueled by the fire of God.

This non‑fiction devotional guides readers toward building spiritual strength that withstands life’s distractions while unleashing God‑given gifts to live boldly and love unconditionally. Centered on knowing, receiving, serving, and thanking God, the book encourages readers to complete the very reason they were born; running their race with passion, power, and clarity. Keep the Flame Burning is written for both men and women of all ages, single or married, who long to fulfill their God‑given vision and purpose.

" I was inspired by the hope that everyone who reads this book would receive a continual fire concerning their calling and vision from God,” said Wilke.

Lori Wilke is a Bible teacher, author, singer, songwriter, intercessor, and conference speaker. She and her husband, Tom, have been married for over 40 years and serve in Spirit to Spirit Ministry and Spirit Life Church International. Wilke is also the author of The Costly Anointing, Grace for a Greater Life, and Tears in a Bottle – Don’t Lose Heart.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Keep the Flame Burning: Born to Burn With Purpose is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Lori Wilke

Email: loriwilkemusic [at] gmail.com

Phone Number: 414-305-4694

Website: https://www.loriwilke.com/