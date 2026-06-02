King Living Opens First Québec Showroom at Quartier DIX30

MONTREAL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Living has opened its first Québec showroom at Quartier DIX30 in Brossard, located on Montréal’s South Shore and accessible via the REM rapid transit network.

The new showroom marks the Australian-founded, family-owned company’s fourth Canadian location and introduces King Living’s modular furniture collections to the Québec market. Founded in Sydney in 1977, King Living designs, manufactures and retails its own furniture, with collections engineered for long-term use through modular design, replaceable components and customizable configurations.

Known for its “Future of Furniture” philosophy, the company operates more than 40 showrooms globally across eight countries and has seen growing demand from Québec customers through its Toronto showroom and online channels.

“When I built my first sofa in 1977, I wanted to create furniture that families could keep, adapt and enjoy for decades,” said David King, Founder of King Living. “That philosophy still guides every collection we design today. Montréal has a strong appreciation for thoughtful design and craftsmanship, making it a natural fit for King Living.”

A New Destination for Design on Montréal’s South Shore

Located within Quartier DIX30 in Brossard, the showroom places King Living within one of Canada’s leading open-air lifestyle precincts. Situated on Montréal’s South Shore, Quartier DIX30 is one of Canada’s largest open-air lifestyle destinations, home to more than 270 retailers, 65 restaurants and a major entertainment precinct serving the Greater Montréal Area.

The Brossard location offers ample free parking and convenient access via the REM rapid transit network for customers travelling from Montréal and surrounding suburbs across Québec.

“Québec customers value quality, functionality and long-term value in the home,” said David Woollcott, CEO of King Living. “Our furniture is designed to evolve with people’s lives, whether through modular configurations, replaceable covers or adaptable layouts, and we’re excited to introduce Montréal customers to that approach.”

Inside the Showroom

The Brossard showroom features the full King Living collection across living, dining, bedroom and outdoor categories, including award-winning designs such as the Jasper, Delta and 1977 Sofa with prices starting from CA$1990 for a three-seater sofa.

Every piece is made to order through King Living’s vertically integrated business model, with customers able to customize configurations, seating arrangements and finishes across more than 200 exclusive fabrics and premium leathers.

Many collections also include integrated features such as wireless charging, hidden storage and adjustable shelving systems designed to support contemporary living.

Unlike traditional furniture retailers, King Living designs, manufactures and retails its own collections, allowing the company to oversee every stage of product development from engineering through to customer experience.

King Living’s steel-framed sofas are also backed by a 25-year warranty, reflecting the company’s focus on durability, longevity and long-term value. Modular components and replaceable covers are designed to extend the life of each piece over time, offering an alternative to fast-furniture purchasing cycles.

The Montréal showroom offers bilingual service, with both French- and English-speaking consultants available in-store.

King Living in Canada

King Living opened its first North American showroom in Vancouver in 2019, followed by Calgary and Toronto. The Brossard showroom marks the brand’s fourth Canadian location and expands its North American footprint alongside U.S. showrooms in Chicago, Portland and Orange County.

Opening offers will be available for a limited time following the showroom launch.

Showroom Address

Unit F19B, 8240 Leduc Boulevard, Suite 30, within Quartier DIX30, Brossard, QC

Sunday to Tuesday: 10 AM – 7 PM

Wednesday to Saturday: 10 AM – 9 PM

Website: https://www.kingliving.ca

French Canada: https://www.kingliving.ca/fr-ca

FAQ

What makes King Living different from other furniture brands?

King Living is a vertically integrated furniture brand that designs, manufactures and retails its own collections. Its furniture is known for modularity, adaptable design and long-term durability, with products engineered to evolve with changing homes and lifestyles. The company’s “Future of Furniture” philosophy focuses on innovation, flexibility and product longevity.

How long does a King Living sofa last?

King Living sofas are designed for long-term use and are backed by a 25-year steel frame warranty. Modular components and replaceable covers help extend the life of each piece over time, rather than requiring customers to replace it entirely.

Can I customize a King Living sofa?

Customers can customize configurations, seating arrangements and finishes, with access to more than 200 exclusive fabrics and premium leathers. Many collections also include integrated smart features such as wireless charging and storage solutions.

Is King Living available in Québec and French Canada?

King Living now operates a showroom at Quartier DIX30 in Brossard on Montréal’s South Shore, with bilingual French and English-speaking consultants available in-store. Customers can also browse collections online in French at kingliving.ca/fr-ca .

How do I visit the King Living Montréal showroom?

The showroom is located at Quartier DIX30 in Brossard and is accessible from across the Greater Montréal Area via the REM rapid transit network. Free parking is available on-site.

About King Living

Established in Sydney in 1977, King Living is an award-winning designer, manufacturer and retailer of contemporary furniture. Family-owned and vertically integrated, the company designs all products in-house and manufactures through its own facilities, ensuring oversight across design, engineering and production.

Renowned for modular sofas and adaptable furniture systems, King Living has built a global reputation for innovation, craftsmanship and timeless design. Today, the company operates more than 40 showrooms across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia and China.

Media Contact

Ruby Gillett, Talk Shop Media

ruby.gillett@talkshopmedia.com

647-704-6786

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3186b995-00c8-4d4b-b06c-60134a4ff959