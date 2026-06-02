Astrion Selected by U.S. Navy to Build, Integrate, and Sustain Maritime Autonomous Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrion, a defense technology company building the integration and orchestration layer for modern warfare, has been selected as one of nine awardees on a $349.4 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. The contract supports the development, integration, and sustainment of unmanned maritime systems through May 2034.

The award reflects the growing importance of autonomous systems across the maritime environment and the increasing demand for mission-ready systems integration, testing, and sustainment capabilities. Through this contract, Astrion will provide technical solutions for the full lifecycle of unmanned maritime systems, from specification, design, and integration through testing, fielding, operations, and sustainment.

“Robotic warfare is the future of armed conflict — on land, at sea, and in the air. Victory comes from the orchestration of multi-vendor autonomous systems into a force that fights as one,” said Tom Vice, chairman and CEO, Astrion. “The Navy is expanding the number, type, and tempo of autonomous systems faster than at any point in its history, and the harder problem is no longer building the platforms. It is orchestrating them. Astrion operates and maintains the Navy’s two Medium Displacement Unmanned Surface Vessels (MDUSVs) at sea today, and we bring the systems integration, test, and sustainment discipline that turns autonomous platforms into deployable combat capability. We are built for this work.”

Astrion brings established experience in supporting the U.S. Navy’s unmanned maritime system initiatives, including the MDUSV program, which develops and deploys long-endurance unmanned surface vessels like Seahawk and Sea Hunter to demonstrate new technologies and support distributed maritime operations.

Astrion’s work spans integration, test and evaluation, and sustainment of complex autonomous platforms in multi-vendor, government-owned environments. Astrion is known for delivering measurable improvements in maritime systems reliability, mission readiness, and lifecycle cost efficiency. Its experience and capabilities are critical to the efficient and affordable adoption of unmanned systems across the Navy.

About Astrion

Astrion supports defense, homeland security and infrastructure, intelligence, and space missions with integrated technology solutions and services. With our “always on” approach, relentless pursuit of bold ideas, and unmatched execution, Astrion works side by side with our customers in the toughest scenarios to deliver results with real impact. To learn more about Astrion, visit www.astrion.us.

Media Contact:

Christine Fuentes

VP, Marketing & External Communications

(540) 219-5636

christine.fuentes@astrion.us