Mariner Expands Into Entertainment Industry Wealth with $320M Acquisition Serving Top Talent

Overland Park, Kan., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner, a national financial services firm, today announced the acquisition of Wealth Conscious Management, a California-based independent wealth management firm managing approximately $320 million in assets. The transaction expands Mariner’s presence in California, which now includes 22 offices, and adds a team with deep expertise serving entertainment industry professionals.





Wealth Conscious Management serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, including entrepreneurs and professionals across film, television, music and media, such as Grammy and Emmy Award winners. The firm has built its practice around the unique financial realities of the entertainment industry, helping clients manage irregular, contract-driven income alongside the responsibilities that come with significant wealth, often under tight timelines and public visibility.





Joining Mariner provides the team with access to institutional-quality portfolio management and expanded planning capabilities, freeing advisors to spend more time with clients, scale their practice and focus on high-value decision-making.





“Advisors join Mariner to deepen relationships and enhance the value they deliver,” said Marty Bicknell, president and CEO of Mariner. “Wealth Conscious Management has built a distinctive practice serving clients who require a highly personalized approach. Their decision to join us reflects our continued focus on partnering with advisors who want to grow with intention, maintain a high-touch client experience and positively impact the lives of many.”





Led by Tyler Robuck and Bennett Gross, Wealth Conscious Management has scaled into a full-service practice addressing a broad range of client needs, including income planning, tax strategy, estate planning and multigenerational wealth preservation. Joining Mariner extends those capabilities and provides access to additional in-house expertise.





“Our clients don’t fit into traditional planning frameworks,” said Robuck. “The entertainment industry moves quickly, and financial decisions rarely wait. With Mariner’s resources behind us, we can stay focused on helping clients navigate those moments with clarity and confidence, while continuing to grow our practice.”





Wealth Conscious Management adopted the Mariner name and brand upon closing on May 31, 2026. The acquisition builds on Mariner’s national footprint spanning 42 states and Puerto Rico. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





About Mariner

Mariner is a privately held national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, enabling them to maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we can create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with approximately $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner affiliates collectively advise on more than $647 billion in assets under advisement as of 3/31/26. Learn more at www.mariner.com.