Board Raises $20 Million Series A led by Union Square Ventures to Build the Future of Face-to-Face Gaming and Creation

New York, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board, the world’s first face-to-face game console, announced it has raised $20 million to accelerate the company’s expansion from a gaming console to the development of its creator platform, including the upcoming launch of Board Studio.

The $20 million Series A round was led by Union Square Ventures, representing the first investment by General Partner Michael Mignano since he joined the firm. Mignano will join the company’s board of directors.

USV joins existing Board investors Adjacent; BoxGroup; Coalition Operators; First Round Capital; Josh Duyan; Kevin Twohy; Lerer Hippeau; IRL Ventures; Metrodora Ventures; Nabeel Hyatt; Patron; SV Angel, and Twelve Below.

Founded by Brynn Putnam, also the founder of Mirror (ACQ: lululemon), Board is creating a new category of “together tech” — technology designed to bring people physically together. Centered around a shared 24-inch touchscreen with proprietary PieceSense technology that recognizes physical game pieces, Board combines the feel of board games with the magic of video games.

Since launching in October, Board has become a part of tens of thousands of homes and places where people gather in all 50 states, including schools, hospitals, and restaurants. People love the product so much that 85% of customers play an average of 30+ sessions per month. Not just one game, they “play Board”. This year, Board will launch 10 new original games bringing the library to 25+ original titles by year end and will expand into accessories and collectible special-edition pieces.

Today, Board’s platform is open to anyone who wants to build in addition to play. Thousands have downloaded Board’s SDKs to build original games, drawing apps, educational tools, simulations, and storytelling experiences using AI coding tools alongside Board’s SDKs. The first community-built game will launch on the platform in July.

The company also announced it will make game creation even easier with Board Studio, a creation platform launching later this year. Board Studio will make it easier and more accessible for families, educators, hobbyists, and developers to build their own games and custom pieces for Board using natural language prompts and AI-powered tools. The result: anyone can prompt their way from idea to playable prototype in under an hour and then share it with the community.

“Most AI-generated software today lives on phones and laptops,” said Brynn Putnam, founder and CEO of Board. “We believe AI creation deserves a new home — one built around shared physical experiences, real objects, and people gathered together around a table. Board is becoming not just a place where people play together, but a place where they create together.”

“Board represents a fundamentally new computing surface built around human connection,” said Michael Mignano, partner at Union Square Ventures. “Brynn and the team are creating a platform that blends play, creativity, AI, and physical interaction in a way we think will define an entirely new category.”

Board also welcomed new angel investors including Biz Stone; Elan Lee; Evan Sharp; Jesse Dorogusker; Kayvon Beykpour; Scott Belsky and Tim Ferriss, along with venture fund Haystack.

About Board

Founded in 2023 by Brynn Putnam, Board is the first face-to-face game console that blends the feel of board games with the magic of video games. The 24-inch display recognizes physical game pieces through its proprietary PieceSense technology, enabling people to play, create and share interactive experiences. The company is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.board.fun.

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press@board.fun