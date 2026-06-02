Oraticx Expands Oral Probiotics Lineup for Daily Oral Care and Oral Microbiome Wellness

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LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oraticx, a wellness brand focused on oral microbiome balance , today announced the expansion of its premium oral probiotics lineup, designed for consumers seeking a modern and holistic approach to daily oral care and hygiene support.

The expansion reflects Oraticx’s continued commitment to developing oral probiotics and probiotic-based oral care solutions that complement traditional hygiene practices and support overall oral wellness as part of a daily routine. The company aims to provide consumers with additional options that align with evolving interest in microbiome-focused wellness approaches.

Conventional oral care methods such as brushing and mouthwash primarily focus on surface-level cleaning. Oraticx positions its formulations as a complementary addition to these routines, designed to support the natural oral environment through probiotic-based ingredients intended for everyday use.

At the core of the Oraticx product line are its proprietary probiotic strains, OraCMU® and OraCMS1®. These strains have been referenced in scientific research exploring their role in oral microbiome balance and general oral microbiome wellness support. The company continues to focus on research-informed development as part of its product innovation process.

The expanded product portfolio includes several targeted formulations designed to address different consumer preferences and daily needs. These include “Green Breath,” developed for daily freshness support; “Teeth & Gums,” designed for general oral care routines; “Implantics,” formulated for more targeted oral care use cases; and dedicated products for children to support family-wide usage. Each product is designed in a lozenge format that dissolves in the mouth for convenient incorporation into morning or nighttime routines.

“Oral wellness begins with consistent daily habits and balanced care approaches,” said a spokesperson for Oraticx. “This expanded lineup reflects our continued focus on probiotic-based innovation designed to support modern oral care routines in a simple and accessible way.”

Oraticx products are manufactured under quality-controlled standards and are currently available in the United States through the company’s official e-commerce platform. Select international availability is also offered through partner retail channels, including iHerb. More information about the company and its product lineup can be found at https://oraticxusa.com/ .

About Oraticx

Oraticx is a wellness company focused on advancing oral care through microbiome-informed product development. The company develops probiotic-based formulations designed to support a balanced oral environment and complement everyday oral hygiene practices.

Media Contact:

Oraticx

Christie Kim

949-501-1366

smile@oraticxusa.com

https://oraticxusa.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbb72bf6-b340-4b48-9d81-777d01b2f358