Aqua-Tots Swim School Join Forces with Family Life Radio to Uplift Expectant Arizona Families Through the Ultimate Baby Shower

Phoenix, AZ, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families across the Valley prepare for summer, Aqua-Tots Swim School is expanding its commitment to local parents beyond swim lessons and water safety education. The Phoenix-based swim school franchise is once again partnering with Family Life Radio (KFLR 90.3 FM) to support growing families through the annual Ultimate Baby Shower donation drive benefiting Choices Pregnancy Center s and New Life Pregnancy Centers .

The community-wide donation drive runs through June 21, 2026, and encourages residents to donate new, unopened baby essentials at seven participating Aqua-Tots locations throughout the Phoenix area, any of the Valley’s Choices Pregnancy Centers or New Life Pregnancy Centers, or online through the centers’ websites. The campaign aims to provide practical support and encouragement to parents welcoming new babies, as well as bring awareness to these centers that provide free parenting classes, ultrasounds, counseling, and more.

Aqua-Tots locations across Arizona joined the initiative in 2022 as a way to serve families in need in their local communities. This year, organizers say the most-needed items include diapers, wipes, baby clothing, formula, toys and strollers.

“Supporting families has always been at the center of what we do,” said Heather Preston, Aqua-Tots co-founder and director of AT Cares. “Every parent deserves access to safe, reliable supplies for their children, regardless of their circumstances. The Phoenix community has been very generous in the past and we are certain they will come together again to help support local families as they enter this new chapter in their lives.”

“Every donation collected through the Ultimate Baby Shower represents encouragement and tangible support for families navigating the early stages of parenthood,” said Noah Abraham, promotions coordinator at Family Life Radio. “Through the generosity of the community, we’re able to help local pregnancy centers provide essential items and care to parents and babies when they need it most.”

Donations can be dropped off at participating Aqua-Tots Swim School locations in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Old Town Scottsdale, north Phoenix and central Phoenix through June 21. To learn more about the Ultimate Baby Shower donation drive, visit myflr.org/ babyshower .





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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 185 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

About Family Life Radio

Family Life Radio is a ministry of Intentional Life Media and operates 36 signals in 11 states with an expanding worldwide online audience. The Intentional Living radio program is heard nationwide and conducts marriage and family events throughout the year. For more information, visit myflr.org and theintentionallife.com.

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