Stella-Jones to Participate in the 2026 National Bank Annual Quebec Conference

MONTREAL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced that Eric Vachon, President & Chief Executive Officer and Silvana Travaglini, Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer will participate in the 2026 National Bank Annual Quebec Conference in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Stella-Jones is scheduled to host a fireside chat at the event at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). Management will host institutional investor meetings at the Conference, which can be arranged by contacting your National Bank representative or dgalison@stella-jones.com.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure essential to the electrical distribution and transmission network, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood poles and crossarms, steel lattice towers and steel transmission poles, as well as North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

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