Stella-Jones to Participate in the 2026 National Bank Annual Quebec Conference

MONTREAL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced that Eric Vachon, President & Chief Executive Officer and Silvana Travaglini, Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer will participate in the 2026 National Bank Annual Quebec Conference in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
Stella-Jones is scheduled to host a fireside chat at the event at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). Management will host institutional investor meetings at the Conference, which can be arranged by contacting your National Bank representative or dgalison@stella-jones.com.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure essential to the electrical distribution and transmission network, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood poles and crossarms, steel lattice towers and steel transmission poles, as well as North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.
Contact
|Investor Relations
David Galison
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (647) 618-2709
dgalison@stella-jones.com
|Media
Stephanie Corrente
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
communications@stella-jones.com
|Stella-Jones – Head Office
3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., # 300
Saint-Laurent, Québec H4R 2J8
Tel.: (514) 934-8666