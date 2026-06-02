Findigs Raises $32M Series C Funding to Redefine Leasing Decisioning

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Findigs, the AI-native leasing decisioning platform that helps residential operators across the U.S. improve revenue and grow their bottom line, announced that it closed a $32 million Series C funding round led by Marc Weiser of RPM Ventures , with participation from existing investors Nyca Partners , Frontier Venture Capital and Western Technology Investment . The round brings Findigs’ total funding to date to $80 million. Findigs plans to use the new funds to advance its leasing decisioning platform, expand affordable-housing capabilities (including LIHTC and Section 8 workflow support), and launch Rent Guarantee products that protect operator revenue across the full lease term.

"Operators don't need higher occupancy. They need occupancy that pays. We built Findigs to end the trade-off between filling units and protecting revenue. Every application gets an automated yes or no in a few hours, grounded in how applicants actually perform after they sign. That's what gets operators better revenue quality, and that's what grows NOI. This round lets us extend that same engine. For more operators, across more housing types, and across the full lease term." —Steve Carroll, Co-Founder and CEO, Findigs

With vacancies up and operating costs climbing, property managers and landlords are looking to grow occupancy without shouldering more risk. But screening rental applicants is still being done using tools that aren’t right for the moment. Findigs’ platform helps operators grow occupancy rates, increase revenue, and reduce risk by generating an automated yes/no decision for each and every application, rather than leaving the decision-making up to a human reviewer. Those decisions also come within a few hours, as opposed to the industry average of a few days.

"Every rental application in the country runs through screening, underwriting and leasing decisions. Tens of millions a year. Almost all of them still go through tools built for a different decade, and rely on manual decisions by leasing teams. Findigs is the only product we've seen that rebuilt the decision itself, and they have the data to prove it works. Over 400,000 units, hundreds of operators, and the only contractual fraud guarantee in the industry. The market is enormous, and this is the team that wins it. That's why we led the round." —Marc Weiser, Managing Director, RPM Ventures

To date, more than 400,000 units are on Findigs’ platform, comprising hundreds of different operators and clients, and since inception, its customers have seen up to 80% fewer evictions and 90% lower delinquency rates. Findigs counts McKinley , Imagine Homes Management , Oakwood Management Company , Western Wealth Communities , and Sentral among its customers. McKinley saw a 46% decline in eviction rates across its portfolio in 2025, reduced acquisition costs by 33%, and increased occupancy to 98.6%.

"The best way to manage a risk is usually by not taking it. It’s never been different for the leasing decision and for too long operators and prospective residents have lived with manual reviews, inconsistent criteria, and slow turnarounds because there was no alternative. Modern technology provides the alternative. Using AI, Findigs can combine a better risk decision with a better customer experience and that is why I'm involved." —Hugh R. Frater, Findigs Board Member, founding partner and former Managing Director of BlackRock, and former CEO of Fannie Mae

"Most screening tools hand the operator a score and walk away. We hand them a decision. Behind every yes or no is a model trained on how applicants actually perform after they sign, across hundreds of thousands of units. That's what makes the decisions hold up. 80% fewer evictions, and 2-3x better lease conversions." —Chris Diamond, VP of Product, Findigs