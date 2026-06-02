SmartProperty® Launches Atlas™ the Nation’s First Reserve Study Intelligence Engine

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartProperty® today announced the launch of SmartProperty Atlas™. Unveiled at the CAI Annual Conference, Atlas is designed to deliver the most transparent and defensible capital reserve planning available for community associations.

Atlas reimagines the traditional reserve study as a living intelligence engine, drawing on 20 years of reserve study data which includes component inventories, replacement cost assumptions, inspection data, funding scenarios, and regional cost benchmarks to help HOA boards, property managers, reserve analysts and financial stakeholders make confident, well-supported capital decisions.

The launch marks the next step in SmartProperty’s vision to build the physical ledger for the built world. At the center of that vision is the Living Reserve Study®, a reserve study platform that can evolve as properties age, costs change, inspections occur, and financial conditions shift. As regulatory scrutiny increases and expectations around reserve planning continue to rise, community associations need reserve plans that remain reliable long after delivery.

“The reserve study industry has relied on “averages of averages” for decades when estimating replacement costs,” said Damian J. Esparza, CEO and Founder of SmartProperty. “Reserve analysts do the best they can with limited tools, but accuracy remains the industry’s biggest challenge. Two-thirds of boards don’t trust their reserve studies because of the ‘garbage-in, garbage-out’ problem. SmartProperty Atlas changes that by becoming the trust layer for reserve studies with real-time data intelligence—something the industry now needs more than ever as regulations and reliance on reserve studies continue to grow.”

Rather than replacing human judgment, Atlas strengthens it. The engine uses proprietary AI agents to evaluate replacement costs, funding tradeoffs, special assessment risk, and long-term planning assumptions with greater clarity and confidence for property management companies and volunteer leaders at HOA boards.

“Every reserve study comes back to one question, can we trust the numbers? The Living Reserve Study gave our team context to answer that. Atlas Intelligence takes it further by benchmarking the replacement costs underneath the forecast which is exactly what our boards expect,” said Shane Gillaspie, President, Arizona & Northern California, FirstService Residential.

Atlas includes a proprietary Property Replacement Intelligence & Specification Model (PRISM). PRISM draws on SmartProperty's cost database, with billions in replacement values across thousands of communities, to triangulate replacement cost estimates against comparable properties, regional pricing, weather exposure, usage patterns, and asset type. Every estimate carries a confidence level, so boards, committees, and reserve analysts can see the reasoning behind the number. The result is a defensible, auditable replacement cost that boards can stand behind in their fiduciary role: transforming the individual analyst approach, which relies heavily on recall, intuition and experience rather than transparent benchmarks rooted in data-science.

SmartProperty is demonstrating Atlas this week at the CAI Annual Conference in Fort Lauderdale. Attendees can visit Booth 1214 for a live demonstration of Atlas.

About SmartProperty®

SmartProperty® provides reserve studies, capital reserve planning services, and technology solutions that help HOAs, community associations, and clubs make better long-term capital planning decisions. Through its flagship Living Reserve Study® platform, SmartProperty transforms traditional reserve studies into continuously evolving financial roadmaps that improve transparency, funding confidence, and asset stewardship. Guided by its vision to build the physical ledger for the built world, SmartProperty is building the foundation for smarter stewardship of physical assets.

Media Contacts SmartProperty

Chris d’Eon

Chrisd@smartproperty.com

(877) 864 8955 Gaffney Austin Media & PR Agency

Alyson Austin

alyson@gaffneyaustin.com

949-403-0484

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a67efee-d7a9-4e7d-956e-f0a2d9d27faa