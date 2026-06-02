Jersey College Offers Associate Degree for NJ Nursing Students With and Without Prior Licensure

TETERBORO, N.J., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey College , the institution dedicated to excellence in nursing education, provides an Associate Degree in Nursing program at its Teterboro and Ewing , N.J., campuses, offering a direct path to becoming a registered nurse in New Jersey to applicants who do not hold an LPN license. The program enrolls its next cohort on August 17.

New Jersey is facing a mounting nursing workforce crisis. The state is projected to face a deficit of 24,450 nurses by 2036 and is on track to rank among the four states with the worst shortages in the country. However, demand is not the problem, access is. In 2023 alone, more than 13,300 prospective students applied to nursing programs across New Jersey, but institutions had capacity for fewer than 7,800 of them.

“At Jersey College, we have always believed that a compassionate, motivated and capable person should never be turned away from a nursing career,” said Colette Gargiulo, Provost and Vice President at Jersey College. “The associate degree in nursing program is providing a pathway for working adults to make a career change and giving them the opportunity to serve the healthcare needs of our community.”

The College's New Jersey campuses have offered the associate degree program since 2013. Jersey College has graduated more newly licensed LPNs and RN in the state than any other institution for three consecutive years. The school’s Professional Nursing curriculum is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide quality patient care, and to prepare them for success in the healthcare field.

“We’re seeing a growing population of people who want to enter nursing directly, and we want Jersey College to be the place where that journey starts and succeeds,” said Gargiulo. “Offering both the traditional option and an LPN to RN bridge reflects both our confidence in this program and where student demand is heading.”

The next cohort begins August 17. Prospective students at Jersey College's Teterboro and Ewing nursing school locations are encouraged to learn more and submit an inquiry at jerseycollege.edu .

About Jersey College

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Teterboro, N.J., Jersey College is a nursing-focused institution dedicated to training competent, compassionate nurses ready to enter the workforce from day one. With 19 campuses across Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, Jersey College has built a reputation as one of the leading nursing institutions in the country, having graduated more than 14,000 nursing students. Its programs combine classroom theory with hands-on clinical practice and are designed with flexible curricula to serve working adults. Jersey College is accredited by The Council on Occupational Education its associate degree in nursing programs at the Teterboro and Ewing campuses are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Learn more at jerseycollege.edu .

Media contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]