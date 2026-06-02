Huayan Robotics to Showcase Advanced Welding Automation Solutions at FABTECH Canada 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huayan Robotics, a HKEX-listed collaborative robotics company, will exhibit at FABTECH Canada 2026, held June 9 to 11 at the Toronto Congress Center, Ontario. At Booth 11050, the company will present welding cobots and metal fabrication solutions designed to enhance intelligence, productivity, and manufacturing flexibility.

As one of North America’s premier events for metal forming, fabrication, welding, and finishing, FABTECH Canada offers Huayan Robotics an opportunity to demonstrate its collaborative welding technologies, heavy payload robot, CNC loading and unloading systems, and more.

Collaborative Welding Solutions for Metal Fabrication

The showcase will highlight Huayan Robotics’ collaborative welding robot lineup, developed to address the growing demand for flexible, intelligent welding automation.

1.8-meter ultra-long reach enables wider operating coverage and improved accessibility in metal fabrication applications, particularly for large or irregular workpieces. Integrated laser seam tracking, arc tracking, and automatic path correction enhance welding accuracy, consistency, and efficiency.

enables wider operating coverage and improved accessibility in metal fabrication applications, particularly for large or irregular workpieces. Integrated laser seam tracking, arc tracking, and automatic path correction enhance welding accuracy, consistency, and efficiency. Force-controlled drag-to-teach programming and adaptive force-control algorithms deliver smoother manual guidance with drag force below 5N. Combined with integrated welding process packages, the solution lowers deployment complexity and reduces the technical barrier for automated welding applications.

Designed for industries such as structural steel fabrication, heavy equipment manufacturing, and metal processing, the system helps manufacturers accelerate automation upgrades while optimizing production quality and operational flexibility.

Intelligent Automation Beyond Welding

Beyond welding, Huayan Robotics will also showcase applications for CNC loading and unloading, heavy-payload palletizing, and intuitive human-robot interaction.

For precision machining applications, Huayan’s collaborative robots support high-speed CNC loading and unloading with stability and compatibility. The Huayan S50 Heavy Payload Robot, featuring a 50 kg payload capacity, will demonstrate efficient material handling and palletizing capabilities for repetitive industrial tasks, helping manufacturers reduce manual workload and maintain production consistency.

Huayan will also present force-controlled drag-to-teach technology through an interactive demonstration, highlighting responsive force control and smooth, intuitive manual guidance.

Visitors are invited to Booth 11050 to explore details of the complete automation solutions above.

About Huayan Robotics

Huayan Robotics specializes in intelligent collaborative robot solutions for welding, palletizing, assembly, machine tending, screwdriving, and spraying, serving manufacturers across more than 50 countries and regions.

Backed by over 20 years of industry expertise and accelerated by its public listing, Huayan Robotics continues to expand its global presence, delivering practical and accessible robotics solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b523488-f19b-4703-a56b-acc04a109c9d