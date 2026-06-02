Vereigen Media Wins People's Choice Stevie® Award, Reinforcing Industry Trust in Verified B2B Demand Generation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B marketers are under growing pressure to navigate privacy compliance, maintain strong data practices, improve lead quality, and build buyer trust. As a result, the industry is quickly shifting toward verified, first-party engagement models. Against the backdrop, Vereigen Media, has been named a winner of the 2026 People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products at The 24th Annual American Business Awards®. The recognition, awarded in the Technology Solution category for its flagship offering Verified Content Engagement, places Vereigen Media among the most trusted and innovative players in the B2B marketing space.

The People's Choice Stevie® Awards is not a decision made in panel conversation, it’s the voice of the B2B industry, where public voting, from practitioners, demand generation leaders, and industry stakeholders voted with intention to make the recognition a direct reflection of industry’s trust in real engagement, privacy-compliant, and human-verification that matters in B2B demand generation.

The award represents more than industry recognition for Vereigen Media. It highlights new products and solutions that resonate most strongly with customers, partners, and industry professionals worldwide.

This recognition is a testament not just to performance, but to a genuine market trust.





Why the Market Is Shifting Toward Verified Engagement

As the B2B marketing industry reaches an inflection point, third-party cookies continue to erode, privacy regulations tightens, and buyer trust becomes harder to earn. Enterprise organizations are now demanding greater transparency into how leads are sourced, verified, and qualified.

In the evolving environment, Vereigen Media’s Verified Content Engagement does not just understand the pain points, it addresses it. Marketing and sales teams are no longer measuring success by volume alone. They are now evaluating whether engagement is authentic, built on first-party data, zero outsourcing, and human verification, and whether it is capable of driving measurable pipeline outcomes.

Vereigen Media’s Verified Content Engagement solution was built specifically to address those challenges, as this is not simply a technology differentiator, it is a value differentiator. Every engagement here is validated at the point of interaction, helping clients reduce wasted spend, improve pipeline quality, and strengthen sales alignment.

Vereigen Media’s approach reflects the industry’s issues toward accountability, trust, and performance-driven demand generation with clarity.

"Winning the People's Choice Stevie® Award is deeply meaningful to us because it reflects direct trust from the market. B2B buyers today expect transparency, relevance, and genuine engagement from real people to validate the real work we do every day. Verified Content Engagement was built to help brands connect with real decision-makers through consent-based, human-verified interactions. This recognition reinforces that the industry is moving toward quality, trust, and accountability in demand generation.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder & COO, Vereigen Media

Solving the B2B Pipeline Quality Problem

For many enterprise organizations, poor lead quality remains one of the biggest barriers to revenue performance. Marketing teams often struggle with inflated databases, low-intent contacts, and disengaged prospects that fail to convert into meaningful sales conversations.

Vereigen Media solves these industry challenges and pain-points by prioritizing verified engagement over volume-based acquisition.

Vereigen Media’s proven demand generation framework is designed to solve the industry’s challenges by prioritizing verified engagement over volume-based acquisition.

According to the internal campaign performance data, leads generated through Verified Content Engagement consistently outperform traditional lead generation models, delivering stronger engagement and higher marketing qualification rates. Across enterprise campaigns, 90% of leads delivered converted to MQLs, with less than 1% lead replacement observed across campaigns.

"This award represents what happens when you build something with genuine intention. Every feature of our Verified Content Engagement platform was designed around one question: would we trust this if it were our own pipeline? The answer has always been yes, and our clients feel that. The relationships we build aren't transactional. They're partnerships built on performance, trust, and real outcomes."

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner, Vereigen Media

Industry Recognition Backed by Public Market Validation

The American Business Awards® are widely recognized as one of the premier business awards programs in the United States, honoring innovation, growth, and organizational excellence across industries.

Winners of the People's Choice Stevie Awards, and the 24th American Business Awards honorees, will be celebrated at a gala banquet on Tuesday, June 9, in New York City.

The recognition further reinforces Vereigen Media’s position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking privacy-compliant, performance-focused, and human-verified B2B demand generation solutions.

The complete list and overall details of People's Choice and Stevie Award winners are available at https://ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company with its proven demand generation solutions redefines how brands connect with high-intent decision-makers. They are committed in delivering full-funnel marketing solutions built on first-party data, verified engagement, and zero outsourcing integrity. With a dedicated team of 300 professionals, the company supports top B2B brands across technology, SaaS, IT, cybersecurity, finance, marketing, and enterprise sectors, delivering leads that perform better than traditional content syndication methods.

Leads. Done Right.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards organize nine of the world’s leading business awards programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from multiple organizations across more than 70 nations and territories, honoring outstanding workplace performance globally. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/057328b2-f972-48ae-ada9-321e937cab6e