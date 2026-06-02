Callan Family Office Appoints George Burnette as Director of Philanthropic Consulting & Wealth

PHILADELPHIA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments across the United States, today announced that George Burnette, JD, CFP®, ATFA, TEP has joined the firm as Director of Philanthropic Consulting & Wealth.

In this role, Burnette will advise individuals, families, and family enterprises on the increasingly complex relationship between philanthropy, wealth strategy, and long-term legacy planning. He will also work closely with nonprofit organizations, helping to align institutional missions with donor intent while supporting governance, planned giving, and fiscal stewardship initiatives.

“Philanthropy is an essential component of how many families define purpose, impact, and legacy,” said Amy Jucoski, Chief Family Officer and Founding Partner of Callan Family Office. “George brings a rare combination of legal, financial, and nonprofit expertise that will allow us to deepen our capabilities and deliver more integrated guidance to the families and organizations we serve.”

Burnette comes to Callan Family Office with more than a decade of experience across legal, financial services, and nonprofit advisory roles. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Philanthropic Strategist at First Citizens Bank & Trust, where he played a key role in developing and expanding the firm’s national philanthropic and charitable advisory platform. Throughout his career, he has been recognized as a trusted advisor, known for his technical expertise, thoughtful counsel, and practical approach to sophisticated planning challenges.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Callan Family Office, which has been a leader in providing ultra-high-net-worth families, foundations, endowments, and single family offices with an independent, entrepreneurial, and innovative approach to managing all aspects of their wealth,” Burnette said. “It is an honor to join a team that recognizes that strategic philanthropy is a core discipline to any organization that manages the complexity of multigenerational wealth.”

At Callan Family Office, Burnette’s addition further strengthens the firm’s ability to provide comprehensive advisory services that extend beyond investment management to address the full scope of client needs, including governance, tax-aware planning, and multi-generational wealth strategy. His experience working at the intersection of families and nonprofit organizations will enhance the firm’s ability to support clients seeking to integrate philanthropic goals into their broader wealth planning framework.

Burnette earned his Juris Doctor from the Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law and holds degrees in History and Peace, War, and Defense from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a licensed attorney and member of the North Carolina State Bar, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), an Accredited Trust Financial Advisor (ATFA), and a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (TEP).

About Callan Family Office

Independently owned and operated, Callan Family Office was founded by experienced wealth professionals to provide investment management, thoughtful personalized advice, and holistic financial planning to ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments. The firm’s principals have spent their careers serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, family offices, and institutions.

Callan Family Office has agreements with Callan LLC to use the Callan® tradename in providing investment advisory services to the ultra-high-net-worth market segment and to access Callan’s institutional-quality research, education, and investment guidance experience. Callan Family Office and Callan LLC are independent, unaffiliated investment advisory firms separately registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Callan Family Office is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.