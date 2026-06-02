McCain Foods and ISN® Celebrate 10-Year Partnership of Contractor Oversight and Worker Verification

DALLAS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced the 10-year milestone of its partnership with McCain Foods, a leading prepared foods manufacturer. Since joining ISN in 2016, McCain expanded its use of ISNetworld’s tools and services to help enhance how contractor companies and individual workers are qualified before arriving on site.

How Has McCain Leveraged ISNetworld Over the Past Decade?

With regional headquarters in Florenceville, NB, McCain implemented ISNetworld to help support a more structured approach to contractor information management.

Over time, McCain expanded its use of ISNetworld to help strengthen contractor onboarding, workforce verification, and site-level management. These tools include:

API integration with purchasing systems , enabling buyers to review contractor qualification grades directly within purchasing workflows

, enabling buyers to review contractor qualification grades directly within purchasing workflows Purchase order controls linked to contractor grades , allowing McCain to halt purchase orders for contractor companies not meeting company qualification requirements

, allowing McCain to halt purchase orders for contractor companies not meeting company qualification requirements Expanded worker-level visibility to further support site teams in verifying training and compliance requirements before work begins using tools such as Check-In/Check-Out to scan contractor badges upon entering or exiting a site, QuickCheck® to verify individual contractor employee qualification status, the Online Training tool to administer site orientation to contractor workers, and Empower®, ISN’s mobile app for workers, to keep workers jobsite ready





“McCain exemplifies how long-term partnerships grounded in shared values, such as safety and transparency, can help drive real, measurable outcomes,” said Kim Ritchie, Executive Vice President of Canadian Operations at ISN. “We are proud to celebrate this milestone and support McCain’s ongoing leadership in advancing contractor performance.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .