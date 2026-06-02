Vaultinum opens New York office as demand grows for AI and technology due diligence

New York, USA - Vaultinum, an international leader in tech and AI due diligence, has opened its first U.S. office in New York to support its rapidly growing portfolio of North American clients. Already serving tier-one private equity firms and institutional investors in the U.S. market, the new presence establishes a dedicated local hub to provide the close collaboration and rapid response times, required during active M&A transactions.

Vaultinum has experienced sustained growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for technology due diligence around artificial intelligence, data integrity, cybersecurity, and software scalability. North American clients now represent approximately 25% of the company’s activity.

The New York office will serve as a hub for business development and client services across the United States and Canada, supporting both existing clients and new partnerships.

“Opening an office in New York is a natural step in our development,” said Philippe Thomas, CEO of Vaultinum. “Our clients increasingly operate across multiple markets and expect advisors who can combine deep technical expertise with an understanding of the local business environment. Being present in the U.S. allows us to work more closely with investors and management teams, at a time when AI is rapidly changing the way software companies are built and evaluated.”

As AI accelerates software development, investors are placing greater scrutiny on the quality, resilience, and long-term scalability of technology assets. Technology due diligence now extends beyond infrastructure and code review to include questions around AI-generated code, cybersecurity exposure, data governance, operational risk and long-term sustainability.

Vaultinum’s methodology is designed to help investors identify technology risks early, ensure that technology roadmaps remain aligned with long-term business objectives and assess the long-term viability of software platforms, in markets facing AI disruption.

Xavier Joly, Managing Director North America, will lead Vaultinum’s development in the region. He brings extensive experience in cross-border M&A and technology-focused transactions in the U.S. market.

“While AI speeds up software development, it also adds unprecedented complexity for investors,” said Xavier Joly. “In today’s market, investors must be able to verify genuine AI maturity while simultaneously evaluating how vulnerable a target company is to rapid AI market disruption. Vaultinum bridges this gap, delivering the forward-looking AI and technology insights that North American dealmakers need, to validate valuations and protect their capital.”

About Vaultinum

Vaultinum is an international provider of technology due diligence services, with recognized expertise in AI due diligence. The company supports investors and organizations in assessing technology risks, scalability, and innovation potential across a wide range of industries.

