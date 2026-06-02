Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers Secures $10.5M Settlement in George Washington Bridge Injury Case

ROSELAND, N.J., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers announces the resolution of a personal injury matter resulting in a $10.5 million settlement. The matter, identified as Docket No. ESX-L-5788-20 in the Superior Court of New Jersey, involved a lawsuit against the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The settlement was finalized shortly before the scheduled commencement of trial.

According to the allegations set forth in the court filings, the plaintiff was traveling on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge when a piece of debris struck the vehicle’s windshield. The complaint alleged that the impact caused the plaintiff to sustain severe and life-altering injuries. The lawsuit further asserted that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey was responsible for the maintenance, inspection, and safety of the bridge roadway.

Attorneys Edward P. Capozzi and Corey A. Dietz represented the plaintiff. The legal team also included associate Victoria A. Verlezza and paralegal Marisol Tejada, who assisted extensively during the trial preparation phase. Throughout the litigation, the defense disputed liability. As indicated in court records, a primary point of contention involved the duration the debris had remained on the roadway and whether the defendant had sufficient notice of the hazard prior to the incident.

The resolution followed the completion of the discovery process and extensive pre-trial proceedings. By reaching this settlement before the jury was empaneled, the parties concluded the litigation without the need for a trial. The $10.5 million recovery is designated to address the compensatory damages and anticipated future care costs described in the plaintiff’s medical and legal filings.

"This settlement followed a litigation process where the timing and presence of the debris on the bridge were central points of dispute," said Corey Dietz. "The resolution provides the necessary resources for the plaintiff to manage the life-altering effects of the injuries sustained in this incident. Our focus remained on the factual evidence regarding roadway safety protocols to resolve the liability disputes raised by the defendant."

Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers represents individuals in New Jersey who have sustained injuries in motor vehicle and transportation-related accidents. The firm focuses on the preparation of complex personal injury matters to address the legal and factual positions taken by defendants in catastrophic injury cases.

About Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers

Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers is a New Jersey trial-focused personal injury firm defined by eight-figure results and peer-recognized excellence. Their attorneys have secured over $750 million in verdicts and settlements for their clients, including a $21.8 million recovery for a child injured in a pedestrian accident involving a commercial vehicle, an $8.25 million settlement for a severely injured construction worker, and a $7.225 million recovery for a woman injured in Union County. The firm has achieved numerous additional seven-figure outcomes and, in 2024, earned multiple top-20 plaintiff jury verdicts in New Jersey—underscoring its trial credibility. Led by certified civil trial specialists and attorneys consistently recognized by Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America®, the firm represents clients statewide in serious motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death cases. Free consultations and a contingency-fee model ensure access to elite advocacy when the stakes are life-changing.

Media Contact:

Full Name: Edward Capozzi

Organization Name: Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers

Phone: (973) 364-8300