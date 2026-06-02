AvidXchange Launches Embedded Payments in ParishSOFT Accounting, Expands Ministry Brands Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange , a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the launch of embedded payments within ParishSOFT Accounting, one of the financial tools offered by Ministry Brands , the leading provider of church software and online giving solutions.

Powered by AvidXchange’s Accounts Payable as a Service solution, ParishSOFT now delivers modern, secure payment capabilities directly within the platform used by thousands of customers in Catholic dioceses, parishes, and nonprofit organizations. Following the launch into Ministry Brands Accounting, ParishSOFT is the second platform in the Ministry Brands suite now powered by AvidXchange. The integration expands AvidXchange’s role as Ministry Brands’ exclusive payment automation partner and deepens its presence in financial platforms driving the faith-based and nonprofit sector.

Accounts Payable as a Service is AvidXchange’s fully managed, embedded solution that enables accounting systems and ERP providers, such as ParishSOFT, to support the entire payment lifecycle directly within their platforms, enabling customers to initiate and manage supplier payments more efficiently within their existing workflow. This integration enables ParishSOFT customers to:

Streamline Processes : Customers across faith-based organizations can execute payment workflow directly within the ParishSOFT platform.

: Customers across faith-based organizations can execute payment workflow directly within the ParishSOFT platform. Increase Efficiencies : Finance teams in Catholic dioceses and parishes with limited resources and volunteer staff can now reduce manual day-to-day AP work.

: Finance teams in Catholic dioceses and parishes with limited resources and volunteer staff can now reduce manual day-to-day AP work. Improve Financial Oversight: Large dioceses and multi-entity organizations can gain greater visibility into payment activity, helping teams gain more confidence and control over spend, supplier payments, and audit trails.

Large dioceses and multi-entity organizations can gain greater visibility into payment activity, helping teams gain more confidence and control over spend, supplier payments, and audit trails. Enhance Security : Reduce pathways for error from risk-prone manual touchpoints and leverage built-in fraud detection.

: Reduce pathways for error from risk-prone manual touchpoints and leverage built-in fraud detection. Drive Scale: Instantly connect with AvidXchange’s payment network of more than 1.5 million suppliers, while AvidXchange manages supplier enrollment, payment preferences, and ongoing engagement on behalf of customers.





“When working with our partners in the faith-based and non-profit sector, we often hear about the same payment challenges: limited time and personnel, an overwhelming manual process, and complex and fragmented systems that lack transparency,” Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. “Our goal is to safely and effectively streamline payment workflows for these organizations so they can focus on their faith and mission of discipleship, stewardship, and parish life. With AvidXchange’s Accounts Payable as a Service now embedded in ParishSOFT, these organizations can simplify payments, strengthen visibility, and reduce fraud risk without adding more complexity to their teams.”

“At Ministry Brands, our goal is clear: provide churches with solutions that streamline tasks so they can focus on their communities and mission,” said Brandon Sharrett, CRO at Ministry Brands. “Since launching our exclusive partnership, AvidXchange has proven to be a trusted provider, distinguished by their payments expertise and understanding of the challenges faced by faith-based organizations. This partnership enables us to provide customers with a payment experience that is secure and efficient.”

AvidXchange is a leader in embedded payments, built on its Accounts Payable as a Service expertise and supported by a growing ecosystem of integrated partnerships with leading platforms like AppFolio, Acumatica, and Centerbase. To learn more about AvidXchange’s AP as a Service solution for Ministry Brands Accounting, please visit: https://www.avidxchange.com/solutions/ministry-brands/.

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,000 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.5 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

About ParishSOFT

ParishSOFT is a leading provider of software solutions for Catholic parishes and dioceses. Its connected platform brings together parish management, online giving, accounting, faith formation, communications, and reporting to help church leaders gain a clearer view of parish life while reducing administrative complexity. Trusted by Catholic organizations across North America, ParishSOFT helps ministries operate more effectively and stay focused on serving their parish communities. ParishSOFT is part of the Ministry Brands family of solutions. For more information, visit ParishSOFT.com.