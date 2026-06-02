Johnson Fistel Investigates Potential Board Fiduciary Duty Breaches at MGM Resorts International in Connection with Potential Go-Private Transaction

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with a potential go-private transaction involving People, Inc. and its affiliates.

If you own MGM shares, please consider joining our investigation. To participate or learn more, you can click or copy and paste the following link: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/mgm-resorts-international/

Shareholders seeking more information may also contact lead analyst Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Background

Johnson Fistel is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Board of Directors of MGM Resorts International and the Company’s largest stockholder, People, Inc.

The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other misconduct in connection with a potential go-private transaction involving MGM Resorts International by People, Inc. and its affiliates.

Johnson Fistel is reviewing these developments to assess whether MGM’s directors and largest stockholder are fulfilling their fiduciary obligations to the Company’s public stockholders, including whether any potential related-party transaction process adequately protects minority stockholder interests, ensures appropriate procedural safeguards, and provides fair value to MGM stockholders.

MGM stockholders are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel for more information about their rights and the ongoing investigation.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com