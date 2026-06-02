Trump Administration Accelerates US-China Critical Minerals Decoupling as Pentagon’s 2027 Defense Deadline Reshapes a $30 Billion Magnet Market

Beijing’s April 2025 export licensing on seven medium and heavy rare earth elements and the high-performance magnets that depend on them sent Western defense, automotive, and electronics supply chains scrambling, with Ford CEO Jim Farley publicly describing his company’s magnet supply as "day to day." Under U.S. Department of Defense procurement rules, U.S. defense contractors face restrictions on Chinese-origin rare earth magnets in qualifying weapons systems starting January 1, 2027, approximately seven months away. The Trump administration has mobilized in response: the Pentagon’s $400 million equity stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), a $1.6 billion Department of Commerce letter of intent to USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR), Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) $500 million recycled magnet commitment to MP Materials, and the White House’s $12 billion "Project Vault" Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve. Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: EMAT), a mid- and down-stream critical and strategic metals producer with commercial-scale rare earth magnet production through Korean subsidiaries, on May 14, 2026 announced binding purchase orders with ULVAC Korea to scale annual rare earth magnet production capacity to 10,000 metric tons by November 2026, roughly two months ahead of the Pentagon’s January 2027 deadline.

The decoupling story has rippled well beyond defense procurement. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC), advancing its $2.23 billion U.S. Department of Energy-backed Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada, traded sharply higher in early Monday action. United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY), the only fully integrated antimony producer outside China and Russia, reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $125 million backed by approximately $354 million in signed Pentagon and Defense Production Act contracts. The same domestic critical materials supply chain that defense procurement depends on is increasingly pulled by AI data center buildouts, where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) anchor the record infrastructure spend, and by consumer electronics demand anchored by Apple. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global rare earth magnet market is forecast to grow from approximately $22 billion in 2025 to roughly $30 billion by 2030.





NY, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Sync News Commentary -- The fight over America’s most strategically vulnerable supply chain is no longer theoretical. In April 2025, Beijing imposed export licensing on seven medium and heavy rare earth elements and the high-performance magnets that depend on them, materials that go into everything from missiles and fighter jets to electric motors and advanced electronics. The impact was immediate: Ford CEO Jim Farley publicly described his company’s magnet supply as "day to day" and "hand to mouth." Under U.S. Defense Department procurement rules, U.S. defense contractors face restrictions on Chinese-origin rare earth magnets and related materials in qualifying weapons systems starting January 1, 2027, approximately seven months away. The clock is running on a supply chain that does not yet exist at the scale Washington needs.

Washington has moved aggressively to close the gap. The Department of Defense took a 15% equity stake in MP Materials with a $400 million commitment, a 10-year offtake agreement, and a 10-year $110-per-kilogram price floor on NdPr products. The Commerce Department issued a $1.6 billion non-binding letter of intent to USA Rare Earth in January 2026, paired with a $1.5 billion private placement. The White House unveiled "Project Vault," a $12 billion critical minerals strategic reserve, in February 2026. Apple has separately committed $500 million to recycled rare earth magnets from MP Materials. Against that policy backdrop, the global rare earth magnet market is forecast to grow from approximately $22 billion in 2025 to roughly $30 billion by 2030 (MarketsandMarkets), with NdFeB magnets dominating demand from EVs, robotics, data centers, aerospace, and defense systems.

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: EMAT) Locks in ULVAC Equipment Order Ahead of 2027 Pentagon Decoupling Deadline

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. operates in the part of the rare earth supply chain Washington increasingly cares about: not just mining, but processing, alloying, and finished permanent magnet production. EMAT already operates commercial magnet production through subsidiaries in Korea, with more than 18 years of operating history and disclosed customers including Ford, Hyundai and Samsung, with the strategic plan of replicating that operating platform in the United States. On May 14, 2026, EMAT announced binding purchase orders with ULVAC Korea, a subsidiary of ULVAC, Inc. (the world’s leading manufacturer of rare earth sintered magnet production machinery), for thirteen high-performance rare earth sintered magnet making machines.

Scheduled delivery and installation of all thirteen machines by November 2026 is expected to expand EMAT’s annual rare earth magnet production capacity to 10,000 metric tons, including 6,000 metric tons of higher-performance sintered magnets. The equipment timeline lands roughly two months before the January 2027 Pentagon deadline. Beyond the November 2026 buildout, EMAT has publicly targeted annual rare earth magnet capacity of up to 55,000 metric tons by 2028, a figure contingent on U.S. site selection, permitting, construction and financing milestones that have not been announced. In May 2026, EMAT was added to the rare earth magnet rankings maintained by Rare Earth Exchanges, an independent industry tracker, which placed EMAT fourth in its ex-China emerging players category.

On May 11, 2026, EMAT secured an investment commitment of up to $100 million in convertible debentures from Yorkville Advisors Global. The Company’s board includes Christopher C. Miller, former Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense, who previously oversaw a $720 billion Pentagon budget. EMAT began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market in January 2026 and noted in its May 22 first quarter 2026 corporate update an aligned U.S. industrial policy backdrop including the Trump administration’s January 2026 Section 232 Proclamation identifying rare earth permanent magnets as "vital to nearly all electronics and vehicles" and the February 2026 launch of the $12 billion Project Vault Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve.

Other Recent Developments in the Rare Earth, Critical Minerals and Domestic Manufacturing Industries Include:

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), the only fully integrated U.S. rare earth producer, on February 26, 2026 selected a 120-acre site in Northlake, Texas as the home of its 10X facility, a $1.25 billion magnet manufacturing campus expected to add roughly 10,000 metric tons of annual NdFeB capacity by 2028. Q1 2026 results delivered an earnings beat on $90.6 million in revenue and a 306% year-over-year increase in Magnetics segment revenue to $21.1 million, including a $32 million prepayment from Apple toward the multi-year recycled magnet supply agreement.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR), which commissioned Phase 1a of its Stillwater, Oklahoma sintered NdFeB magnet manufacturing facility in March 2026, reported approximately $1.75 billion in cash at Q1 2026 quarter-end and announced a definitive agreement to acquire Serra Verde Group for approximately $2.8 billion. Serra Verde owns the Pela Ema mine in Brazil, described as the only scaled producer of all four magnetic rare earths outside Asia. Definitive documentation on the Company’s $1.6 billion Department of Commerce CHIPS Program funding package is in its final stages.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) previously committed approximately $500 million toward the U.S. production of recycled rare earth magnets sourced from MP Materials, with a $32 million prepayment reflected in MP’s Q1 2026 results. Apple’s commitment is widely regarded as one of the largest corporate validations of domestic rare earth magnet capacity by a major U.S. consumer electronics company and underscores the demand-side pull on the same supply chain that defense procurement depends on.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC), advancing its 100%-owned Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada, reported on May 14, 2026 that construction is accelerating toward mechanical completion in late 2027, with more than 1,300 workers on site as of mid-May and up to 2,000 expected at peak construction. The U.S. Department of Energy holds a 5% equity stake in LAC and has provided a $2.23 billion loan under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program, with approximately $867 million drawn as of February 2026.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY), the only fully integrated antimony producer outside China and Russia, reported in its Q1 2026 results approximately $12.8 million in Department of War grant milestones for its Thompson Falls smelter expansion, the first two delivery notices completed under its $245 million Defense Logistics Agency contract, $48.6 million in post-quarter equity proceeds, and reaffirmed full-year 2026 gross revenue guidance of $125 million backed by approximately $354 million in signed Pentagon and Defense Production Act contracts.

The companies referenced above are significantly larger, more established entities with substantially greater resources, revenues, market capitalizations and operating histories than Evolution Metals & Technologies. Any comparison is for general industry context only and may not be indicative of EMAT’s future performance. EMAT is a smaller reporting company at an earlier stage of U.S. buildout, and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve similar results or growth rates.

For investors watching the broader rare earth and critical minerals decoupling reshape American industrial policy, the large-cap beneficiaries already backed by federal capital are the obvious first wave. With the DFARS 2027 deadline now approximately seven months away, the rare earth magnet market on a path to $30 billion by 2030, and federal capital and price floors structurally reshaping the economics of domestic production, the more interesting question is which smaller Nasdaq-listed names with proven commercial-scale magnet production capability are positioned for a potential second wave of market developments, if it were to occur.





For Additional Reading on the Topic:

MarketsandMarkets: Rare Earth Magnets Market Forecast to Reach $30.01 Billion by 2030 — Read

Evolution Metals & Technologies: Binding Purchase Orders with ULVAC Korea for Thirteen High-Performance Rare Earth Sintered Magnet Machines (May 14, 2026) — Read

Evolution Metals & Technologies: $100 Million Yorkville Advisors Convertible Debenture Investment (May 11, 2026) — Read

Evolution Metals & Technologies: First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Corporate Update (May 22, 2026) — Read

MP Materials: Department of Defense Public-Private Partnership Announcement (15% Equity Stake, $400M, 10-Year Offtake) — Read

MP Materials: 10X Magnet Manufacturing Campus Site Selection in Northlake, Texas ($1.25 Billion Investment) — Read

USA Rare Earth: SEC Form 8-K Letter of Intent with Department of Commerce CHIPS Program for $1.6 Billion in Funding (January 26, 2026) — Read

United States Antimony Corporation: First Quarter 2026 Financial Results (SEC EDGAR) — Read





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