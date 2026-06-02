Cable Tray Market Size to Hit USD 9.65 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cable Tray Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Cable Tray Market Size was worth USD 5.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to be valued at USD 9.65 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.25% over 2026–2035.”

Increasing Adoption of Modular Construction and Prefabricated Electrical Systems to Boost Market Growth Globally

It is anticipated that an increase in use of modular techniques along with pre-fabricated electrical installations would boost the demand for effective cable trays. This will make installation easy and ensure efficient use with reduced labor. Cable tray installation, which is becoming increasingly prevalent in construction sites due to the need for streamlined construction to improve efficiency, is being carried out more often in engineering projects. This is because of the increasing demand for heavy infrastructural projects, smart cities, and commercial projects.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Atkore International

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

ABB (Thomas & Betts)

Niedax Group

OBO Bettermann

MP Husky

Oglaend System (Hilti Group)

Panduit Corporation

Snake Tray

Chalfant Manufacturing Company

Unitrunk

Marco Cable Management

Techline Manufacturing

Hoffman (nVent Electric)

Metsec (Voestalpine)

Vantrunk

Chatsworth Products

Pemsa Cable Management

Cable Tray Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 5.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.25% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Material (Steel, Aluminum, PVC)

• By Type (Ladder, Trough, Wire Mesh, Perforated, Solid Bottom, Channel)

• By Application (Power Distribution, Data Center, Telecommunication, Industrial Automation)

• By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Material

Steel dominated the Cable Tray Market with 58.42% share in 2025 owing to its higher strength, excellent load-carrying capacity, and cost efficiency. Aluminum segment is expected to have the highest CAGR due to its lightweight construction, anti-corrosive properties, and ease of installation.

By Type

Ladder dominated the Cable Tray Market with 40.61% share in 2025 due to its high strength, good heat dissipation ability, and suitability for heavy industrial usage. Wire Mesh segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its lightweight nature, easy installation, and flexible routing ability.

By Application

Power Distribution dominated the Cable Tray Market with 38.47% share in 2025 owing to its widespread application in industrial facilities, utilities, and commercial applications to route cables safely and systematically. Data Center segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment from 2026 to 2035 owing to the rapid development of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and hyperscale data centers.

By End Use

Industrial dominated the Cable Tray Market with 51.33% share in 2025 as it was heavily utilized in factories, oil & gas plants, power plants, and heavy industries. Commercial segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 owing to the fast development of smart buildings, offices, shopping complexes, and IT parks.

Regional Insights

The global Cable Tray Market witnessed the dominance of North America due to the presence of modern industrial infrastructures, construction activities in commercial structures and data centers, and adoption of standardized systems for electricity safety. The growth of this region is attributed to increased investments made in smart buildings and efficient infrastructures, including industrial and IT projects.

Rapid industrialization, increase in construction activities, and increasing investment in data center infrastructure, power distribution, and manufacturing plants are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the Cable Tray Market in the Asia Pacific region.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Atkore International expanded its cable tray manufacturing capacity in North America to support rising demand from data centers, industrial plants, and utility infrastructure projects, strengthening its position in structured cable management systems globally.

Atkore International expanded its cable tray manufacturing capacity in North America to support rising demand from data centers, industrial plants, and utility infrastructure projects, strengthening its position in structured cable management systems globally. 2025: Legrand enhanced its Cablofil and cable management solutions portfolio through expanded deployment in commercial buildings and IT infrastructure projects across Europe and North America, supporting smart building and energy-efficient electrical systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Cable Tray Market Report (The USPs):

INFRASTRUCTURE DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand cable tray installation trends across industrial, commercial, residential, and utility infrastructure projects, highlighting demand intensity and project-scale opportunities.

– helps you understand cable tray installation trends across industrial, commercial, residential, and utility infrastructure projects, highlighting demand intensity and project-scale opportunities. STRUCTURAL PERFORMANCE & SAFETY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate load-bearing capacity, corrosion resistance, fire safety compliance, and lifecycle durability of different cable tray materials and configurations.

– helps you evaluate load-bearing capacity, corrosion resistance, fire safety compliance, and lifecycle durability of different cable tray materials and configurations. SMART BUILDING & DIGITAL ENGINEERING ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you identify the penetration of BIM-enabled design, modular installations, and smart electrical infrastructure integration across modern construction projects.

– helps you identify the penetration of BIM-enabled design, modular installations, and smart electrical infrastructure integration across modern construction projects. ENERGY TRANSITION & INDUSTRIAL EXPANSION IMPACT ASSESSMENT – helps you assess how renewable energy projects, EV charging networks, data centers, utilities, and industrial facilities are influencing cable tray demand globally.

– helps you assess how renewable energy projects, EV charging networks, data centers, utilities, and industrial facilities are influencing cable tray demand globally. REGIONAL CONSTRUCTION & ELECTRIFICATION INTELLIGENCE – helps you identify high-growth regions based on urbanization, industrialization, commercial construction activity, and power infrastructure investments.

– helps you identify high-growth regions based on urbanization, industrialization, commercial construction activity, and power infrastructure investments. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth strategies, product portfolios, manufacturing capabilities, technological innovations, regional presence, and recent developments.

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