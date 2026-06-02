Bridge Logistics Properties Raises Nearly $1.4 Billion For Its Value Fund II, Exceeding $1 Billion Target

SALT LAKE CITY, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Investment Group (“Bridge”) today announced that it has completed fundraising for the Bridge Logistics Value Fund II (“BLV II” or the “Fund”), raising nearly $1.4 billion in equity commitments for the Fund and parallel vehicles, exceeding their $1 billion target.

The Bridge Logistics Value strategy is focused on acquiring and repositioning high-quality logistics real estate assets in supply-constrained U.S. infill and global gateway markets. The strategy emphasizes disciplined basis, off-market and selectively marketed opportunities, and operational value creation through leasing, asset management, and targeted capital improvements. BLV II is designed to capitalize on long-term demand drivers within the industrial sector, including supply chain modernization, e-commerce growth, and increasing tenant preference for modern, well-located distribution facilities.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the successful close of BLV II and deeply grateful for the trust and partnership of our investors,” said Jay Cornforth, Chief Executive Officer of BLP. “This milestone reflects the strength of our team, the durability of the logistics sector, and our conviction that disciplined investing in high-quality industrial real estate continues to present compelling long-term opportunities.”

“BLV II was built around a highly-selective investment approach focused on acquiring well-located assets at an attractive basis in markets with strong long-term demand fundamentals,” said Brian Gagne, Chief Investment Officer of BLP. “We believe the current market environment continues to create compelling opportunities for experienced operators with local market expertise, deep sourcing relationships, and the ability to execute operationally through multiple market cycles.”

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group is an affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO) and a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. Powered by Apollo, Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select real estate verticals.