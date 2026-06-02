J.J. Yeley Will Take a Spin in New Fanatics Casino No. 44 Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, New York Racing Team announced a partnership with Fanatics Betting and Gaming to become the primary sponsor of the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet, driven by star driver J.J. Yeley for two of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most prestigious races - the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway and the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicagoland. This is the second consecutive year of sponsorship with the New York Racing Team. Fanatics Casino will be the primary car sponsor in Michigan and Fanatics Sportsbook will be the primary car sponsor in Chicago.

The Fanatics Casino No. 44 Chevrolet will race for the checkered flag at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 7 at 3 PM ET, broadcast live on Prime Video. This will be Fanatics Casino’s first NASCAR team sponsorship and J.J. Yeley’s ride will be decked in the brand’s signature Black and White paint scheme and adorned with the Fanatics Casino logo on the hood and sides of the car.





During race weekend in Michigan, Fanatics Casino will highlight NASCAR Victory Lane, an officially licensed slot experience from 916 Gaming. NASCAR Victory Lane was designed to captivate iCasino players and keep motorsports fans on the edge of their seats.

“We are proud to partner with John Cohen and the New York Racing Team for another NASCAR race season,” said Michael Afflick, Vice President of Casino Brand Marketing, Fanatics Betting & Gaming. “We’re excited to show up in a state where Fanatics Casino is live, giving customers a memorable and rewarding race-weekend experience, and capturing behind-the-scenes content that brings fans closer to the car, the driver and the energy of NASCAR.”

When the No. 44 Chevrolet revs its engines at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, July 5, J.J. Yeley’s car will feature the Fanatics Sportsbook logo on the hood and sides of the car during the broadcast live on TNT and streamed on HBO Max. NASCAR fans can download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on iOS and Android .

“We’re excited to continue building our relationship with Fanatics and bring a nationally recognized brand back to the NASCAR Cup Series stage,” said John Cohen, owner of New York Racing Team. “Fanatics understands today’s sports fan better than anyone, and NASCAR provides an incredible platform to connect with passionate audiences across the country. Having Fanatics Casino on the No. 44 Chevrolet at Michigan and Fanatics Sportsbook at Chicagoland is a major opportunity for our team, and we’re proud to represent their brand on race day.”

Available only in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the Fanatics Casino app can be downloaded on iOS and Android or played online here . Fanatics Casino players can explore a wide array of classic and modern casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and video poker. For exciting casino content please follow the Fanatics Casino on Instagram @FanaticsCasino , X @FanaticsCasino and Facebook @FanaticsCasino .

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About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-two retail sports betting locations, including the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Northwest Stadium. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

Contact: Kevin.Hennessy@betfanatics.com

America's Fastest Growing Sportsbook is based on compiled data from State regulators evaluating Sportsbook comprising 98.5% of the market, as of February 2025.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d919f5b5-b332-4412-948b-4910bf9e3eec