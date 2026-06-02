Singapore-based KiN Group to Expand Footprint in Kuala Lumpur

Ho Chi Minh City, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based hospitality company KiN Group is preparing to make its first major move into Malaysia, marking a new chapter in the group’s regional expansion strategy. The company has secured a long-term lease agreement to renovate and manage the existing Maya Hotel on Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, with plans to reposition the property as a five-star lifestyle hospitality destination.

KiN’s agreement with Maya Hotel owner Selangor Dredging grants it a lease of 10 years with a 5+5 year renewal option.

The agreement was made with Maya Hotel’s owner, Selangor Dredging Bhd, and gives KiN Group a 10-year lease with an additional 5+5 year renewal option. Discussions between both parties began in February, and the deal was completed within just a few months.

From Vietnam to Malaysia

Although KiN Group is headquartered in Singapore, its operational journey began in Vietnam. Founded by a group of Singaporean and Vietnamese partners, KiN opened its first hotel in Ho Chi Minh City in 2023. Since then, the group has grown quickly, building a portfolio of 30 hotels across Vietnam, including 28 properties in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Dalat.

Kuala Lumpur is now set to become the next focus for the group. According to KiN Group co-founder and chief business officer Benny Ong, the company had been studying the Kuala Lumpur hospitality market for around two years before making its move.

Ong noted that hotel occupancy and average daily rates in the city had improved, while Malaysia’s broader tourism and economic outlook also appeared encouraging. Despite ongoing competition from short-term rental platforms, KiN saw positive momentum in the hotel sector and decided the timing was right to enter the market.

Maya Hotel to Undergo Major Refurbishment

KiN Group plans to invest more than US$5 million, equivalent to approximately RM19.8 million, into the refurbishment of Maya Hotel. The renovation will be carried out in phases so that hotel operations can continue with minimal disruption.

The existing property has 284 rooms across 22 storeys. While KiN does not plan to significantly change the general room layouts, Ong said some rooms may be removed to create more space for upgraded hotel facilities.

Potential additions include a spa, improved wellness facilities, and an expanded gym. Ong explained that modern travellers increasingly value health and fitness amenities, and that gyms are no longer viewed as simple add-ons but as important lifestyle facilities.

The group is also exploring new food and beverage concepts for the hotel. These could include three or four main dining outlets, with one possible concept being an omakase restaurant.

For now, the property will continue operating under the Maya Hotel name. The refurbishment is expected to begin in August and is targeted for completion in the final quarter of the year. Once the renovation is completed, the hotel is expected to be reintroduced under the working name KiN Hotel Reserve.

Why “KiN Hotel Reserve”?

Ong said the name KiN was chosen because it is short, simple and easy to pronounce internationally. More importantly, the word reflects the idea of kinship — making guests feel comfortable, welcomed and connected even when they are away from home.

The addition of “Reserve” is intended to give the brand a familiar and easily understood premium positioning. Rather than creating a completely new or unfamiliar brand name, KiN wants the hotel concept to be clear and accessible to international and regional travellers.

Targeting the “Essential Luxury” Traveller

KiN Hotel Reserve is expected to appeal mainly to guests in their late 20s to under 50s. Ong described this group as travellers who are not looking for budget accommodation, but who also do not necessarily want to pay for traditional luxury features they may not use.

Instead, KiN is focusing on what it calls “essential luxury”. This means prioritising elements that directly improve the guest experience, such as comfortable rooms, blackout features, strong wellness facilities, quality dining options and thoughtful lifestyle programming.

Building a Lifestyle and Community Hub

A key part of KiN Group’s strategy is to move beyond the idea of a hotel as simply a place to sleep. In Vietnam, the company has already experimented with placemaking by connecting several nearby hotels through shared events and guest experiences.

For example, guests staying at different KiN properties may be invited to attend events hosted at one hotel, creating a wider community across the group’s portfolio. KiN intends to bring a similar approach to Kuala Lumpur.

Ong said the company wants to create lifestyle hotels rather than just design-led hotels. He gave the example of working with fashion-related events, where individual boutique hotels could potentially become pop-up showcases for different fashion brands.

The broader aim is to bring lifestyle, culture and local creativity into hotel spaces. KiN also hopes to work with local communities and event organisers in Malaysia so that its properties are not only relevant to tourists, but also attractive and meaningful for local residents.

Standing Apart from Conventional Hotel Brands

For KiN, the main challenge in Kuala Lumpur is not simply competition from other hotels or Airbnb. Ong believes the bigger risk is creating another generic design hotel that looks and feels similar to many others in the market.

To avoid this, the group wants to create a distinctive category of its own, built around lifestyle, culture, community events and a more flexible hospitality experience.

Rather than competing directly with large international hotel chains that rely heavily on scale, loyalty points and global distribution networks, KiN plans to build a dense urban hospitality ecosystem in selected markets.

“One Hotel, Five Lobbies” Cluster Concept

One of KiN Group’s more ambitious ideas is its cluster-based hospitality model. Ong said the group is on track to scale to 1,000 rooms this year and aims to reach 5,000 rooms in Kuala Lumpur over the next five years.

Instead of spreading properties thinly across multiple locations, KiN wants to develop concentrated clusters within walkable urban areas. Under its “One Hotel, Five Lobbies” concept, guests staying at one KiN property would be able to access different nearby hotel lobbies, each offering a unique curated experience.

By placing properties within a pedestrian-friendly radius of around 500 metres, the company hopes to create an interconnected hospitality campus. Guests would be able to move between different hotels, explore different atmospheres and participate in various community-driven activities.

Social Media as a Growth Engine

KiN Group is also placing strong emphasis on social media and influencer-led marketing. The company has built a network of more than 1,000 key opinion leaders, referred to as “KiN-fluencers”.

Rather than relying only on traditional endorsements, KiN aims to turn social influence into a deeper brand ecosystem. This strategy is expected to support awareness, engagement and growth as the group expands into new markets.

More KiN Hotels Could Be Coming to KL

While KiN Group has not yet revealed full details of its next Kuala Lumpur projects, Ong said there are already plans for more hotels in the city. The company could potentially add another four properties in Kuala Lumpur to complement the Maya Hotel project.

Looking further ahead, KiN intends to remain focused on selected core markets instead of pursuing rapid expansion everywhere. Its key target markets include Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, China and potentially Bali in Indonesia.

With the upcoming transformation of Maya Hotel into KiN Hotel Reserve, the group is positioning Kuala Lumpur as a major part of its next growth phase. If successful, the project could become the foundation for a broader lifestyle hospitality network in the Malaysian capital.

Benny Ong, Co-Founder and Group Chief Business Officer of KiN Group.

About KiN Hotel

KiN Hotel Group is a Singapore-based hospitality and lifestyle company building next-generation urban hospitality experiences across Southeast Asia. Rooted in the philosophy of “Warmth of Kinship,” the group creates lifestyle-driven hospitality destinations that combine thoughtful design, technology integration, cultural connection, and community-focused experiences for modern travelers.

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Email: info@kinhotel.com

Website: https://kinhotel.com/