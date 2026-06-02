Physical AI Market Size, Share, Regions, Companies & Growth Report - Global Forecast to 2032

Delray Beach, FL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global physical AI market was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.28 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 47.2% from 2026 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rapid integration of AI intelligence into physical machines capable of perceiving, reasoning, and acting in the real world across industrial automation, logistics, healthcare, defense, and other high-priority sectors. As edge AI hardware matures, sensor fusion reaches commercial-grade reliability, and general-purpose robotic foundation models transition from research to production, physical AI is moving from early pilot programs into broad-based commercial deployment.

Top 10 Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific leads in market share and is simultaneously the fastest-growing region, driven by China's national robotics policy mandates, Japan's deep automation heritage, South Korea's electronics manufacturing base, and India's accelerating logistics sector.

Hardware is the dominant offering category today, encompassing the processing, sensing, and actuation components that give physical AI systems their ability to perceive and act in the real world.

Software is the fastest-growing offering segment, with robot operating systems, simulation platforms, and AI application layers attracting the highest investment intensity and offering the most defensible recurring revenue profiles.

Professional service robots represent the largest robot type segment, reflecting the breadth of deployment across medical, delivery, security, agricultural, and cleaning categories where physical AI is delivering clear commercial value.

Industrial robots are the fastest-growing robot type, driven by aggressive humanoid and cobot investment from automotive, electronics, and precision manufacturing customers seeking adaptive automation.

Logistics and supply chain is both the leading and fastest-growing vertical, as the combination of labor shortages, SKU complexity, and same-day delivery expectations creates an urgent, structural business case for AI-native autonomous systems.

Industrial automation holds significant vertical share, reflecting decades of automation investment in manufacturing that is now being upgraded with AI perception, reasoning, and adaptive control capabilities.

NVIDIA has established platform leadership across physical AI compute, simulation, and foundation model infrastructure, making it a central enabling layer for the global robotics ecosystem.

Digital twin and simulation platforms are becoming essential infrastructure, compressing robot development cycles and making it economically viable to train AI models across millions of scenario variations before hardware deployment.

Regulatory fragmentation and real-world robustness gaps represent the most pressing near-term risks, particularly for deployment in regulated industries such as healthcare and defense where system certification timelines add meaningful complexity.

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Industry and Application Growth — Vertical Analysis

Logistics and Supply Chain

This vertical has become the defining deployment frontier for physical AI, combining structural demand drivers with a customer base that has both the capital and the operational depth to integrate advanced autonomous systems at scale. Warehouse automation is experiencing a change in capability as physical AI enables robots to handle the long tail of SKUs, including irregular shapes, variable packaging, mixed pallets, and fragile items, that previously required human hands.





Industrial Automation

Manufacturing remains one of the largest and most deeply penetrated verticals for robotic automation, and physical AI represents its next upgrade cycle rather than a greenfield deployment challenge.





Healthcare

Physical AI in healthcare spans surgical robotics, rehabilitation assistance, medication dispensing, patient monitoring, and hospital logistics. The common thread across these applications is precision under constraint: AI systems that can act reliably near patients, comply with strict safety and data privacy regulations, and integrate with clinical workflows not originally designed to accommodate robotic collaboration

Defense and Security

Defense is a high-specification vertical where physical AI systems must operate reliably under challenging conditions, at the network edge, and with minimal human supervision. Autonomous ground vehicles for logistics and reconnaissance, robotic platforms for explosive ordnance disposal, AI-enabled perimeter security, and autonomous surveillance systems are among the most actively funded categories.

Automotive

Beyond autonomous vehicles, physical AI is reshaping automotive manufacturing itself. Robotic welding, painting, assembly, and quality inspection systems are being upgraded with AI perception and adaptive control, enabling production lines to handle increasing model variety without costly retooling cycles.

Retail and Agriculture

Physical AI is entering retail through autonomous inventory management, shelf-stocking robots, and checkout automation, where the combination of labor costs and operational consistency requirements creates a strong ROI case. In agriculture, AI-enabled robots for precision weeding, harvesting, and crop monitoring are beginning to demonstrate unit economics that could reshape labor-intensive farming operations at scale, particularly in emerging markets where agribusiness is a primary economic driver.

Physical AI Market — Segment Insights

Physical AI Market, By Offering

Hardware is the leading offering category in the physical AI market today. It covers three major sub-segments: processing and compute hardware (GPUs, SoCs, ASICs, FPGAs, DSPs, and memory), sensors (image, LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic, IMU, encoder, force-torque, and tactile and pressure sensors), and actuators (electric, hydraulic, and pneumatic).

Physical AI Market, By Robot Type

Professional service robots represent the largest robot type segment in the physical AI market, reflecting the breadth of categories included: professional humanoids, delivery robots, medical robots, commercial cleaning robots, hospitality robots, security robots, agricultural robots, and construction robots.

Key Segmentation Conclusions

Hardware leads by current revenue; software leads by growth rate and long-term strategic value due to recurring revenue characteristics and AI model data advantages.

Professional service robots represent the broadest and largest robot type segment by deployed application diversity; industrial robots are accelerating fastest driven by humanoid and cobot investment from manufacturing customers.

Level 1 autonomy dominates deployed volume; Level 3 systems are capturing a disproportionate share of new investment and R&D focus as foundation models make advanced autonomy commercially viable.

Logistics and supply chain is both the leading and fastest-growing vertical, a combination that signals structural rather than cyclical demand.

Industrial automation retains significant share, underpinned by the scale and capital intensity of global manufacturing automation programs being upgraded for the physical AI era.

Physical AI Market - Regional Analysis





North America anchors the global physical AI market as the primary source of foundational technology development, platform investment, and venture capital formation. The United States is home to NVIDIA, whose GPU compute infrastructure, Jetson edge AI hardware, Isaac simulation frameworks, and Cosmos world models function as a central enabling platform for the global robotics ecosystem, as well as a dense cluster of robotics innovators including Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, Figure AI, Dexterity, Physical Intelligence, SiMa Technologies, and Skild AI.





Canada contributes through AI research institutions and companies including Sanctuary Cognitive Systems, which is advancing general-purpose humanoid robotics from its Vancouver base. Mexico is emerging as a near-shoring destination for automotive and electronics manufacturing as global supply chains restructure around North American production capacity, creating localized demand for AI-enabled factory automation. The US regulatory environment is evolving in a generally supportive direction, with OSHA updates to collaborative robot safety standards and sustained Department of Defense investment in autonomous systems programs both acting as demand catalysts.

Europe

Germany is the continent's primary physical AI hub, home to ABB's European robotics headquarters, Festo's advanced actuator and pneumatic systems development, KUKA's industrial robotics programs, and a dense concentration of automotive and precision manufacturing customers. ABB's March 2026 partnership with NVIDIA, integrating Omniverse libraries into RobotStudio software for HyperReality digital twins, is a landmark that shows how Europe's leading automation companies are repositioning their core product strategies for the physical AI era. NEURA Robotics, also headquartered in Germany, is among the most closely watched humanoid robotics startups globally.

Asia Pacific

China's approach is defined as much by national industrial policy as by market economics. The National Development and Reform Commission issued directives in 2024 to promote humanoid robot development at scale, and the country has since built a domestic ecosystem of physical AI companies including AgiBot, UBTECH, and Unitree Robotics. Horizon Robotics is investing in domestic edge AI compute alternatives in response to US semiconductor export restrictions. Chinese manufacturers are deploying AI-enabled robots at a volume and pace that generates large volumes of operational training data, a capability that strengthens over time.





Japan brings a globally respected robotics manufacturing culture, an advanced industrial automation supply chain anchored by FANUC, Yaskawa, and Kawasaki, and a demographic need as one of the world's most rapidly aging societies. Physical AI adoption in elder care, healthcare assistance, and precision manufacturing is driven by structural necessity. South Korea's Samsung Electronics announced at MWC 2026 its intention to transition all manufacturing operations to AI-driven factories by 2030, one of the most far-reaching corporate physical AI commitments globally. Hyundai Motor Group's Atlas deployment program is simultaneously one of the most visible real-world physical AI validations in the automotive sector.





India's physical AI market is transitioning from early opportunity to active adoption. Government manufacturing initiatives, growing e-commerce logistics automation demand, and an expanding engineering talent base capable of building and deploying physical AI systems are together accelerating the country's adoption trajectory. Logistics and electronics manufacturing are the lead verticals.

Rest of World

South America's physical AI market is nascent but developing, with Brazil as the primary demand center. Brazil's automotive, agribusiness, and resource extraction sectors represent logical early adopters as physical AI unit costs fall to levels that make ROI viable in cost-sensitive markets. Agricultural robotics is particularly relevant given agribusiness's weight in the Brazilian economy and the direct link between labor efficiency and international competitiveness.

Africa's physical AI market remains at an early stage, with South Africa the primary demand center for applications in mining safety, logistics automation, and precision agriculture. Infrastructure investment trends in several sub-Saharan economies are beginning to create the connectivity and operational scale conditions that physical AI adoption will require over the medium term.

Regional Outlook — Key Conclusions

Asia Pacific leads both current market share and projected growth rate, driven by China's policy-backed deployment scale, Japan's robotics depth, South Korea's electronics ecosystem ambitions, and India's rising logistics automation demand.

North America holds the technology leadership position, with the majority of the world's leading physical AI platform companies, foundation model developers, and AI chip designers headquartered in the United States.

Europe's regulatory framework, particularly the EU AI Act, is shaping global product design standards for autonomous systems in safety-critical applications, making EU compliance a widely referenced international benchmark.

The Middle East's sovereign wealth-backed infrastructure programs are creating early high-value deployment environments for physical AI in logistics, security, and smart city contexts.

Emerging physical AI demand in South Asia, South America, and Africa will become commercially significant within the forecast period as unit economics improve and operational case studies from leading markets reduce adoption risk.

Key Company Insights

The physical AI competitive landscape is led by a group of established technology and industrial companies that have combined deep hardware and software expertise with active AI integration programs, alongside a growing cohort of specialized startups capturing high-value positions across the value chain. Leading players in this market include:

NVIDIA Corporation

ABB

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Festo

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

SK Hynix Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

NVIDIA has established a strong platform position in the physical AI ecosystem, not through robot manufacturing but through the compute and simulation infrastructure that underpins virtually every serious development program globally. The GTC 2026 announcements of Isaac GR00T N open models, updated Cosmos world models for synthetic data generation, and the Newton physics engine represent a broad platform push that makes NVIDIA's infrastructure a central component for robotics developers at commercial scale. The company's GTC 2026 partnership ecosystem, spanning ABB Robotics, AGIBOT, Agility Robotics, CMR Surgical, FANUC, Figure AI, KUKA, Medtronic, Skild AI, Universal Robots, and Yaskawa, underscores the reach of its developer relationships and the difficulty any competitor would face in displacing it from the enabling layer.

ABB's March 2026 integration of NVIDIA Omniverse into its RobotStudio HyperReality platform is a clear signal that established industrial automation companies understand their future competitive position depends on AI-native tools. With a large global customer base using RobotStudio, ABB has a distribution and installed-base advantage that newer entrants will find difficult to overcome in the near term. Samsung Electronics announced at MWC 2026 its intention to transition all manufacturing operations to AI-driven factories by 2030, deploying digital twin simulations, AI agents, and humanoid robots across production lines.

Qualcomm's March 2026 collaboration with NEURA Robotics targets high-level cognition and real-time control for physical AI platforms across industrial, service, and household environments, reinforcing Qualcomm's strategy of applying its mobile AI SoC design expertise to the robotics edge inference market. Moog and Festo occupy structurally important positions in the physical AI actuator and motion control layer. Moog focuses on high-performance actuation for defense and aerospace. Festo specializes in pneumatic and electric actuation across factory automation contexts. As physical AI systems demand increasingly capable force control and power density, the actuator layer becomes a strategic bottleneck that platform companies and software vendors cannot easily disintermediate.

Among notable broader players, Boston Dynamics, Figure AI, Agility Robotics, NEURA Robotics, AgiBot, and Unitree Robotics are the most commercially active humanoid and mobile robot developers, each pursuing differentiated approaches to the core challenge of deploying capable robots in unstructured real-world environments at viable unit economics.

Key Company Strategy Conclusions

NVIDIA's full-stack platform strategy, spanning edge AI hardware, simulation infrastructure, and open foundation models, is creating a position in physical AI analogous to what cloud infrastructure providers established in enterprise computing which is the enabling layer that others build on.

Established industrial automation leaders like ABB are countering the startup challenge by integrating AI-native capabilities into their existing software platforms, leveraging installed-base advantages that new entrants cannot quickly overcome.

The humanoid robot category is the most intensively funded sub-segment, with Figure AI, Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, NEURA Robotics, and AgiBot all scaling commercial programs simultaneously.

Actuator and precision motion control specialists including Moog and Festo hold structurally important positions in the value chain as demand for capable force control grows with the capability ambitions of physical AI systems.

Ecosystem-building through open-model programs, simulation platform partnerships, and developer certification networks is emerging as the primary competitive dimension for platform-layer companies racing to establish the leading physical AI development standard.

Future Outlook

Physical AI is not a market that organizations can afford to watch passively. The commercial inflection that NVIDIA characterized at CES 2026 is backed by a fast-strengthening base of evidence, including foundation models capable of general-purpose robot control, simulation platforms that compress development timelines by orders of magnitude, edge AI hardware powerful enough to run on-device reasoning in mobile form factors, and a growing body of real-world deployments demonstrating that the technology works at commercial scale. The period from 2026 to 2032 will see physical AI transition from an advanced industrial capability accessible to a well-resourced minority of early adopters to a broadly deployed operating standard across logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, defense, and professional services globally.