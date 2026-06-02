Nonprofit MMI Data: Credit Counseling Among College-Aged Adults Is Up 76%, NIL Athletes Are Among the Most at Risk

STAFFORD, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College athletes are earning NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) income earlier than ever, but the financial systems to support them haven’t kept pace.

And behind those athletes are a generation of families and young adults who took on real debt to fund their path and are now struggling to manage it.

New data from nonprofit Money Management International (MMI) puts numbers to that reality: demand for financial counseling among clients ages 18 to 25 has surged 76% since 2020.

The timing is no longer theoretical. Financial decision-making is now happening at the college level, and in some cases earlier, as athletes sign NIL deals, navigate tax obligations, and manage contract terms with limited preparation.

Meanwhile, the families behind those athletes are quietly bearing the cost of the pipeline itself. One MMI client described it plainly: “I incurred lots of debt through my son’s high-level travel sports - between club dues, travel, airfare, and coaching, it piled up. It paid off - he’s now playing D1 on a full scholarship - but now I’m paying for it.”

MMI’s broader client data suggests this story is far from unique.

In response, MMI has launched Athlete $martPlay, a nonprofit financial education initiative designed specifically for student-athletes navigating NIL. The program pairs flexible MMI’s live instruction with digital tools to reinforce learning and measure outcomes, developed in partnership with TROUTWOOD, a leading financial planning and engagement platform.

Athlete $martPlay, currently offered at no cost to colleges, teams, and leagues as it scales, focuses on financial education at the point of NIL earnings, tax and contract awareness, and the broader economic realities behind the youth-to-college pipeline.

For over a decade, MMI has worked with professional leagues – including the NFL – on financial education for athletes at the point of earning; Athlete $martPlay brings that expertise to the college level, where the need is now most acute.

“The support systems for NIL athletes are still catching up to where the market already is,” said Maura Attardi, Director of Sports Education at MMI and a former D1 athlete. “What our broader client data shows is that the cohort right behind those athletes, the families who funded the path, the students managing their own finances for the first time, are already stretched thin. The sooner we can reach them, the more we can change the outcome.”

Key Findings from MMI’s College-Aged Client Data (Ages 18–25): 2020 vs. 2025

Demand for Counseling Has Nearly Doubled

• The number of college-aged clients seeking credit counseling increased by 76% between 2020 and 2025, rising from 2,727 to 4,790 sessions, outpacing the 63% growth seen across all age groups over the same period.

• The share of clients who enrolled in a Debt Management Plan (DMP) also grew, with DMP activations increasing 120% since 2020.

Incomes Are Rising, But So Is Everything Else

• Average annual gross income for college-aged MMI clients rose 28% since 2020, reaching approximately $40,800 in 2025.

• But expenses rose in lockstep - average monthly living expenses climbed 35%, leaving clients with an average monthly budget surplus of just $53 - compared to $71 in 2020 and $34 in 2024.

• This razor-thin margin means any unexpected expense - a car repair, a medical bill, a missed shift - has the potential to trigger a financial crisis.

Debt Is Piling Up Across Every Category

• Average unsecured debt for college-aged clients rose 42% since 2020, reaching $13,665 per client in 2025. The increase was even more pronounced in certain states - New York saw an 81% increase, with average balances exceeding $18,000, while North Carolina saw a 46% increase.

• 39% of clients carry student loan debt, with a median balance of $15,600 — a 9% increase over five years.

• 47% carry auto loan debt, with a median balance of $18,800 - representing a 26% increase since 2020 and underscoring how transportation costs have become a significant burden for younger borrowers.

A Structural Gap in the NIL Ecosystem

The NIL era has accelerated the timeline for financial decision-making without building the infrastructure to match it. Athletes are being asked to evaluate contracts, manage tax exposure, and make long-term financial choices at 18 or 19 - often without consistent preparation from schools, collectives, or brands. MMI’s college-aged client data makes the downstream consequences of that gap visible.

The families behind those athletes are part of the story too. The rising debt levels, housing strain, and razor-thin budgets MMI documents in its 18–25 client population reflect a generation that arrived at young adulthood already under pressure -from the cost of elite youth sports, from student loans, from a housing market that has left them paying 50% more than their counterparts five years ago. For many, a single unexpected expense is enough to unravel what financial stability they have.

“The NIL era is creating financial opportunities earlier than ever, but opportunity without preparation can quickly become a source of stress”, said Gene Natali, TROUTWOOD Founder and CEO. “Financial decisions are now happening at an earlier age, and young adults need practical tools, trusted relationships, access to experts, and a plan that helps turn opportunity into long-term outcomes. TROUTWOOD is proud to partner with MMI on such an important and industry changing effort.”

About Money Management International

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people who have overcome debt, MMI supports a network of more than 500 peer advocates in all 50 states who have volunteered to share their experiences with the media. Collectively, these advocates have paid off more than $22 million in debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Their stories are featured on MMI’s podcast, Long Story $hort.

Methodology

Data is drawn from MMI’s credit counseling client management system for individuals ages 18–25 who have sought financial counseling. Year-over-year comparisons reference full calendar years 2020 and 2025. Debt figures reflect self-reported and credit report data collected at intake. Geographic comparisons are based on states with sufficient client volume for reliable analysis.

Media Contacts

Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations

404.490.2227 | Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Jackie Callaway, Media Relations

813.610.8241 | Jackie.Callaway@MoneyManagement.org