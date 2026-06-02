OncoBag launches innovative handbag for post-mastectomy women

Wroclaw, Poland, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoBag, a pioneering Polish femtech and wellness company, has announced the pre-sale of its groundbreaking product, the OncoBag. This innovative handbag is designed specifically for women managing post-mastectomy lymphedema, offering a stylish yet functional solution to support their daily routines.

Woman holding OncoBag

Developed in collaboration with breast cancer survivors and physiotherapists, the OncoBag integrates vibration-based technology to assist in the management of lymphedema. This elegant everyday handbag not only serves as a fashion statement but also provides discreet, daily self-care through its advanced features.

The OncoBag is controlled via a mobile app, allowing users to customize their experience and ensure optimal support throughout the day. This seamless integration of technology and fashion marks a significant advancement in the femtech industry, highlighting OncoBag's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for women post-mastectomy.

"Our mission at OncoBag is to empower women by providing them with tools that blend seamlessly into their lives, offering both functionality and elegance," said Isaura Felcenloben, CEO of OncoBag. "The OncoBag is more than just a handbag; it's a symbol of resilience and innovation."

As the pre-sale begins, OncoBag invites women worldwide to experience the unique benefits of this revolutionary product. The company's dedication to co-designing with end-users ensures that the OncoBag meets the practical needs and aesthetic desires of its users, setting a new standard in the wellness and fashion industries.

OncoBag's initiative reflects a broader trend in the femtech sector, where personalized health solutions are increasingly integrated into everyday products. By addressing the specific needs of women recovering from breast cancer, OncoBag is not only enhancing individual well-being but also contributing to a more inclusive and supportive community.

For more information about the OncoBag and to participate in the pre-sale, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the company's official website or IndieGoGo Pre-Sale website.

About OncoBag

OncoBag is a Polish femtech and wellness company developing an elegant everyday handbag with integrated vibration-based support for women managing post-mastectomy lymphedema routines. Co-designed with breast cancer survivors and physiotherapists, OncoBag combines functional fashion, mobile app control, and discreet daily self-care.

Press Inquiries

Isaura Felcenloben

isaura@oncobag.pl

+48 508 839 223

https://oncobag.pl/