Krida and SMU Launch the First Official University Coin in the United States

DALLAS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krida, a digital engagement platform for university communities, today announced the launch of SMU Mustang Coin in partnership with Southern Methodist University — making the first officially sanctioned fan engagement platform of its kind in U.S. collegiate athletics. Coming soon on iOS and Android, the SMU Mustang Coin gives Mustang students, alumni, and fans access to a new suite of experiences, rewards, and interactive content to deepen participation in the SMU Community.

Through the Krida platform, users can earn and redeem digital access units for exclusive benefits, including priority access to events, behind-the-scenes content, and curated experiences with a growing network of brand partners. The platform is designed to create a more connected and participatory fan experience—one that extends beyond traditional tickets and merchandise.

This launch represents a new model for fan engagement in college athletics, where digital access and community participation are integrated into the core of the fan experience. As universities seek new ways to connect with their communities, Krida provides a framework for sustained fan engagement and deeper community participation rooted in shared school spirit.

“I grew up in Dallas, and this city has always meant everything to me. It’s a place where waiting for opportunities isn’t in the culture—you go out and make it happen. That mindset ultimately led me to found Krida. At the core, I saw something missing. Universities have passionate fan bases, but no real way for fans to participate beyond showing up or wearing a jersey. This isn’t just a coin. It’s a new relationship between universities and the communities that already love them. Starting with SMU isn’t just strategic—it’s personal—it’s about giving back to the city that gave me everything."

— Bhavesh Kalia, Founder, Krida



"This partnership is truly ‘By Mustangs, for Mustangs’ and we are so proud to support a SMU graduate and entrepreneur and join together as first movers in this exciting new space. Our partnership with Krida reflects Mustang Partners’ focus on identifying new, bold, untapped opportunities that enhance the fan experience. In this hyper-competitive era of college athletics, it is critical for SMU Athletics to continue to innovate and create new opportunities.”

— Brian Ullmann, Executive Deputy Director of Athletics

Krida was founded by Bhavesh Kalia, an SMU Finance graduate and Dallas native, with a mission to build the modern infrastructure connecting university communities to the programs they love. With additional university partnerships expected to be announced ahead of Krida’s broader platform rollout this summer, the launch with SMU represents the first step in a larger vision to redefine fan engagement across college athletics.

The SMU Mustang Coin is a utility access credential — a Digital Tool designed solely to unlock experiences, content, and rewards within the Krida platform. It is not a security, investment contract, or financial instrument. It does not confer any financial rights, ownership interest, or expectation of profit. It is not intended for investment or speculative purposes.

ABOUT KRIDA

Krida is a Dallas-based platform focused on helping universities strengthen engagement with their fans and communities as college athletics continues to evolve. Built at the intersection of sports, culture, and digital engagement, Krida partners with schools to launch official University Coins designed to unlock interactive experiences, exclusive access, rewards, and new ways for fans to participate in campus spirit and tradition.

Through premium experiences, brand collaborations, and community-driven programs, Krida helps universities create modern engagement opportunities that complement traditional sponsorships, ticketing, and alumni outreach efforts.

Krida provides a scalable platform centered on community connection, fan participation, and engagement that brings universities and their communities closer together.

For more information, visit www.kridacoin.com.