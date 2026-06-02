Artesa Build & Design expands luxury remodeling services in Houston with focus on high-end bathroom and full-home transformations

Houston, TEXAS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesa Build & Design, a BBB-accredited design-build remodeling contractor, today announced the expansion of its luxury remodeling services across the Greater Houston area, with an increased focus on high-end bathroom renovations, full-home transformations, and large-scale layout reconfigurations. The expansion supports growing demand from Houston homeowners seeking refined design experiences paired with organized project management and construction expertise.

Artesa - Build & Design -TX -Team

The company’s expanded operations will support projects throughout Houston, including River Oaks, Memorial, Bellaire, West University, The Heights, Cypress, Katy, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands. Artesa stated that the move is designed to accommodate larger remodeling scopes that combine luxury kitchen and bathroom renovations with structural redesign and whole-home modernization.

A growing demand for luxury remodeling in Houston

In recent years, Houston homeowners have increasingly shifted away from cosmetic-only renovations in favor of more comprehensive remodeling projects that improve both lifestyle and long-term property value. Artesa Build & Design reports rising demand for open-concept living spaces, spa-style bathrooms, luxury kitchens, and full-home redesigns that require coordinated planning between designers, engineers, and licensed construction professionals.

“Our clients are looking for more than surface-level updates,” said Danielle Raphael, owner and lead designer of Artesa Build & Design. “Many homeowners want to completely rethink how their homes function, from opening layouts and redesigning kitchens to creating luxury bathrooms that feel calm, refined, and highly personalized. Expanding our services allows us to support these larger and more design-driven projects throughout Houston.”

Focus on high-end bathroom remodeling and full-home transformations

As part of the expansion, Artesa is placing additional emphasis on luxury bathroom remodeling projects that combine modern functionality with premium materials and custom design details. The company specializes in spa-inspired spaces featuring oversized walk-in showers, freestanding tubs, custom vanities, designer lighting, natural stone surfaces, and integrated storage solutions.

In addition to bathrooms, Artesa continues to manage large-scale remodeling projects that involve structural wall removal, layout reconfiguration, kitchen redesigns, and coordinated updates across multiple areas of the home.

The company stated that many recent Houston projects have involved transforming traditional floorplans into more open and connected living environments that better reflect modern family lifestyles.

Design-build process centered on organization and client experience

Artesa operates as a design-build remodeling company, combining design guidance, project management, permitting coordination, and construction oversight within a single process. According to the company, this structure helps reduce communication gaps and provides homeowners with a more organized remodeling experience from initial planning through project completion.

Each remodeling project begins with a consultation and design planning phase that includes layout development, material selection guidance, and 3D renderings to help clients visualize the finished space before construction begins.

The company also coordinates permitting, engineering requirements, and licensed trade work for plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and structural modifications.

“Large remodeling projects require clear systems and communication,” Raphael added. “Our goal is to provide homeowners with a process that feels organized, transparent, and professionally managed from day one.”

Serving Houston neighborhoods with larger remodeling scopes

Artesa Build & Design currently serves homeowners throughout Greater Houston, including:

River Oaks

Memorial

Bellaire

West University

The Heights

Cypress

Katy

Sugar Land

Richmond

The Woodlands

Spring

Pearland

The company stated that homeowners in these areas are increasingly investing in long-term remodeling projects that modernize older properties while preserving architectural character and improving functionality.

Projects frequently include luxury kitchen remodeling, bathroom redesigns, full-home renovations, and structural modifications that require coordination across multiple phases of construction.

Recognized for customer satisfaction and industry involvement

Artesa Build & Design holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains memberships with the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

The company has also received multiple industry recognitions, including Best of Houzz awards, Angi Super Service recognition, and Thumbtack Top Pro distinctions.

According to Artesa Build & Design, customer reviews frequently reference communication, project organization, and attention to detail as key reasons homeowners choose Artesa for larger remodeling projects.

Expansion reflects continued investment in Houston remodeling market

Artesa Build & Design stated that its expanded Houston operations will include additional project coordination resources, supplier relationships, and scheduling capacity to support the increasing number of homeowners seeking luxury remodeling services.

Artesa noted that demand has been particularly strong for remodeling projects that combine high-end design aesthetics with practical improvements in space planning, storage, and day-to-day functionality.

By focusing on full-home transformations and design-driven remodeling rather than smaller cosmetic upgrades alone, the company aims to continue serving homeowners seeking more comprehensive renovation solutions.

About Artesa Build & Design

Artesa Build & Design is a Houston-based design-build remodeling contractor specializing in luxury bathroom remodeling, custom kitchen renovations, structural layout redesigns, and full-home transformations. The company serves homeowners throughout Greater Houston and provides design planning, project management, permitting coordination, and construction oversight for residential remodeling projects.

Artesa maintains memberships with the BBB, NKBA, and NAHB and has received multiple service and design recognitions through Houzz, Angi, and Thumbtack.

Website:www.buildwithartesa.com

Phone: (713) 396-3431

Email: info@buildwithartesa.com

Artesa - Build & Design

Press Inquiries

Artesa Build & Design

www.buildwithartesa.com

Attn: Danielle Raphael

info [at] buildwithartesa.com

(713) 396-3431