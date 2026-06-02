ReversingLabs Spectra Assure Wins 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in Software Supply Chain Security

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced that Spectra Assure has been named a winner in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards , in the category of Software Supply Chain Security. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes the organizations, products, and people applying cybersecurity in ways that deliver real, measurable protection.

The 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor achievement across the full landscape of digital defense, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving security beyond reaction and into proactive, accountable practice. This year's program recognized winners across 27 categories and 6 countries.

"The software supply chain has become one of the most consequential attack surfaces in enterprise security. Our annual Software Supply Chain Security Report identified a 73% increase in detections of malicious open-source packages in 2025, which highlights the scale of the problem and the need for a defense built on deep binary analysis, not just surface-level scanning,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO of ReversingLabs. “Spectra Assure was designed to give organizations the visibility and control they need at every stage of the software lifecycle, whether they're vetting a third-party vendor, securing a build pipeline, or validating a final release before it reaches customers. This recognition illuminates the challenge our customers face and reinforces our belief that meaningful security is measured in outcomes, not alerts."

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure provides enterprises with visibility and controls for software supply chain attacks along with significant, measurable results. Over the last year, Spectra Assure has delivered:

1000% efficiency improvement for purchasing and deploying third-party commercial software.

Reduced approval times for employee software/freeware requests from 8 hours to 1.

Reduced Third-Party Cyber Risk Management times from 3 months to 1 week and time to secure Virtual Machines from 8 hours to 30 minutes.





"The threats are real, and so is the defense. 2026 is about getting ahead of the attacker — execution, accountability, and measurable resilience," said Russ Fordyce , Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group . “ReversingLabs stood out because its work in software supply chain security reflects where the market is headed: practical cybersecurity that solves real problems, earns trust, and protects the people and assets that depend on it. This recognition highlights a team that is not just keeping pace with the threat landscape, but helping define what meaningful defense looks like."

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of digital defense, where progress is judged not by novelty, but by impact. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using cybersecurity to reduce risk, protect data and assets, prevent harm, and strengthen the resilience of the organizations and communities they serve.

For more information on ReversingLabs Spectra Assure, visit: https://www.reversinglabs.com/products/spectra-assure

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

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Guyer Group

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