Press release – No. 12 / 2026

Zealand Pharma to participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 2, 2026 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 1:20pm EDT (7:20pm CEST).

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1764316&tp_key=1b9fe8174a&language=en-us, and accessible through the company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/investors/events-presentations/, where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health. To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization. Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Eric Rojas (Investors)

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: erojas@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ahylleberg@zealandpharma.com