HBSS Expands Hub Group (HUBG) Investigation – CFO & COO OUSTED Following Accounting Issues Requiring Restatements of Historical Financial Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman announces the expansion of its investigation into Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG). This expansion follows sudden, leadership ousters and admissions regarding what began as a 2025 multi-quarter $77 million accounting impropriety that has grown into admitted but as yet undisclosed accounting problems going back to 2023.

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CFO and COO Departures Mark Escalation of Hub Group Accounting Scandal:

The investigation focuses heavily on a series of dramatic corrective actions taken by Hub Group's Board of Directors. On May 28, 2026, the transportation and logistics provider abruptly announced the departures of its top executive officers:

Kevin Beth , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Treasurer.

, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Treasurer. Brian Meents, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).



According to media reports, these high-profile executive ousters are tied directly to an ongoing forensic accounting probe into a massive $77 million discrepancy related to understated purchased transportation costs and unrecorded accounts payable. Todd Heeter has been appointed as interim CFO while the firm is forced to undergo a comprehensive enterprise-wide finance transformation.

Timeline of Misleading Disclosures & Market Capitalization Losses

February 5, 2026: Hub Group initially revealed a $77 million accounting error, admitting it had understated core transportation costs and reporting that its financial statements for the first nine months of 2025 could no longer be relied upon. On this disclosure, the stock plunged by 27%, instantly erasing roughly $800 million in shareholder market capitalization.

Hub Group initially revealed a $77 million accounting error, admitting it had understated core transportation costs and reporting that its financial statements for the first nine months of 2025 could no longer be relied upon. On this disclosure, the stock plunged by 27%, instantly erasing roughly $800 million in shareholder market capitalization. May 11, 2026: Hub Group's Audit Committee issued a warning to investors that previously filed annual reports stretching back through fiscal years 2023 and 2024 were materially misstated and unreliable due to incorrectly recognized or unsupported transactions.

Hub Group's Audit Committee issued a warning to investors that previously filed annual reports stretching back through and unreliable due to incorrectly recognized or unsupported transactions. May 12, 2026: The company filed an NT 10-Q confessing it could not timely file its Q1 2026 financial quarterly results. Nasdaq subsequently issued a notice of non-compliance.

The company filed an NT 10-Q confessing it could not timely file its Q1 2026 financial quarterly results. Nasdaq subsequently issued a notice of non-compliance. May 28, 2026: The Board takes "corrective actions" by replacing its CFO and COO amid ongoing discussions with its registered public accountant, Ernst & Young.



“Now that Hub Group has almost cleaned out its C-suite following an accounting error that reaches all the way back to 2023, the core focus of our investigation is whether these expenses were intentionally or recklessly understated to artificially inflate operating margins,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

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Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Hub Group should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email HUBG@hbsslaw.com.