Fenris Expands Real-Time Vehicle and Property Intelligence for Insurance Workflows

RICHMOND, Va., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fenris is releasing a series of new vehicle and property intelligence capabilities that support earlier decisioning across quoting, underwriting, and distribution workflows for property and casualty (P&C) carriers, agencies, and managing general agencies (MGAs).

By expanding the data available through Fenris’ real-time prefill and enrichment infrastructure with these new capabilities, Fenris is strengthening the intelligence layer insurance organizations use to support predictive artificial intelligence (AI) models and downstream insurance workflows.

“Insurance workflows rely heavily on incomplete, manually entered information at intake by default,” said Jen Linton, CEO of Fenris, a provider of real-time insurance data and predictive intelligence. “When access to accurate intelligence comes earlier in the workflow, carriers and distributors naturally improve quoting experiences, enhance downstream decision-making, and reduce friction.”

The cost of that friction is well documented. According FinTech Global research published in May 2026, 84 percent of insurance leads abandon quotes early in the process, the highest abandonment rate of any sector. Capabilities like the vehicle and property intelligence enhancements released today by Fenris directly attack that friction by supplying accurate vehicle, driver, and property intelligence at intake.

Updated capabilities available immediately to all Fenris clients include:

Plate-to-VIN: This capability is transformational because applicants more often know or have access to a license plate than a vehicle identification number (VIN), and Fenris’ Plate-to-VIN capability allows clients to retrieve vehicle information using only a license plate number and state. Plus, clients can submit multiple license plates within a single request.

Auto Prefill for Additional Household Drivers: This enhancement to the Fenris Auto Insurance Prefill platform expands the depth of intelligence available to clients by retrieving and labelling additional household drivers beyond the primary applicant for a more complete view of multi-driver households, improved application accuracy, and a reduction in the need for additional follow-up questions or manual data collection.

New Roof Replacement Cost: Fenris’ Roof Replacement Cost capability provides real-time roof replacement cost intelligence for residential property workflows and returns estimated roof replacement cost ranges along with roof material and roof area insights which support property evaluation, underwriting, and quoting workflows.



These enhancements build on Fenris' established suite of P&C prefill and enrichment capabilities. For auto, Fenris returns driver(s), vehicle(s), VINs, driver's license details, and driving history as part of its auto insurance prefill suite. For property, Fenris returns building characteristics, such as square footage, hazards and perils, and structure replacement cost estimates. Together, these capabilities give carriers, agencies, and MGAs a comprehensive real-time intelligence layer across both auto and property workflows.

As carriers and distributors grow investments in predictive AI and operational efficiency initiatives, Fenris is expanding the real-time intelligence layer which supports better insurance decisioning and outcomes across auto, property, and distribution ecosystems.

About Fenris

Fenris provides real-time data enrichment and predictive intelligence through a suite of APIs that deliver quality information about individuals, households, vehicles, properties, and businesses. Insurers, MGAs, agencies, and platforms use Fenris intelligence to improve automation, decision-making, and customer experiences. Learn more at www.fenrisd.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

859-803-6597

jen@stnickmedia.com