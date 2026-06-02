Halo Security Honored with 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award





MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Attack Surface Management Platform Recognized for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through the Channel

Halo Security today announced that its attack surface management solution has been named a 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a leading global media company recognized for building communities in technology and business through live events and digital marketing platforms. This marks the second consecutive year Halo Security has earned the award.

The MSP Today Product of the Year Award honors standout products and services that are reshaping the managed services landscape, delivered through the Channel and purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of end users. The Halo Security platform was selected for its innovation, performance, and its measurable impact on customers and partners alike.

The Halo Security Attack Surface Management Platform gives organizations and MSPs a complete view of their internet-facing assets and a clear path to fixing what matters most.

Automated discovery helps uncover every domain, hostname, and IP exposed to the internet, while continuous vulnerability scanning, dynamic application security testing, dark web monitoring, and manual penetration testing surface the risks behind them. Behind the technology is a US-based team of security professionals who help customers and partners interpret findings, prioritize remediation, and act with confidence, so risk reduction happens faster and with less guesswork.

For MSPs, that combination scales across every client. Multi-tenant management, customizable dashboards with drag-and-drop widgets, configurable reports with saved views, and white-labeling let partners deliver branded, client-ready insights without the operational drag. Direct integrations with Slack, ServiceNow, Jira, Linear, Vanta, and the major cloud providers keep findings flowing into the tools partners already use, while built-in PCI compliance reporting as a PCI DSS Approved Scanning Vendor and SOC 2 Type II compliance underscore the platform's commitment to the standards partners and their clients depend on.

"As AI has reshaped almost every corner of cybersecurity, our partners keep telling us the same thing: the human element is what they value most," said Lisa Dowling, CEO of Halo Security.

"Automation finds the issues, but it's our team of security experts who help partners and their clients understand what matters, what to fix first, and how to communicate risk in a meaningful way. This award is a reflection of the trust our partners place in our people, not just our technology."

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Halo Security as a 2026 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative attack surface management solution," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC.

"Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by Halo Security's commitment to the Channel—empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients."

Winners of the 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will be featured on MSP Today, the definitive resource for managed service providers, as well as across TMCnet's media platforms.

About Halo Security

Halo Security is changing the way organizations manage their external attack surface. The comprehensive EASM platform pairs unprecedented visibility into internet-facing assets with expert remediation guidance, combining automated asset discovery, continuous vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing insights in a single solution for fast, measurable, and affordable risk reduction. Readers can learn more at halosecurity.com .

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, MSP Today delivers timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is the go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Readers can learn more at www.msptoday.com .

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace. TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Readers can learn more at www.tmcnet.com .

Contact

Director of Partnerships

Lauren Ladra

Halo Security

lauren@halosecurity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dacd43af-cd29-4dc9-b5de-aa524b9b92de