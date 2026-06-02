Global AI in Aviation Market Size to Reach USD 171.53 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 45.33% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AI in Aviation Market size was valued at USD 8.63 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 171.53 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 45.33% from 2026 to 2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. This market is emerging quickly as an increasing number of airlines, airports, aircraft manufactures, and air traffic management corporations implement AI options for extra productive operations, bettering passenger expertise, strong security, and cost-saving.





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Predictive Maintenance and Data-Driven Operations Drive Market Growth

AI can be especially useful for the aviation sector, which operates in a highly regulated environment where safety requirements are headed up. Airlines are still focused on predictive maintenance solutions that will help predict when equipment will fail before it actually happens, in order to minimize the disruption of a flight, maintenance costs, and operational risk.

The competitive nature of the airline industry further strengthens the case for AI adoption even small, marginal efficiency gains can have very significant impacts on the bottom line. Analytics, machine learning models, and automation tools driven through AI are helping aviation stakeholders by utilising fleet, crew, fuel, and passenger optimisations.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Airbus SE

Boeing Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

GE Aviation (GE Aerospace)

Thales Group

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies (RTX Corporation)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

SparkCognition Inc.

C3.ai Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Safran SA

CAE Inc.

SITA (Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques)

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Predictive maintenance held the largest market share of 28.45% in 2025 due to its status as the first AI application category to achieve production-scale deployment at multiple major airlines globally. Passenger experience enhancement is growing fastest with a CAGR of 52.14%, driven by the competitive differentiation value.

By Technology

Machine Learning dominated with a 34.12% share in 2025 due to its broad applicability across the highest-commercial-priority AI use cases in aviation globally. Computer vision is growing fastest with a documented CAGR of 45.22%, driven by its transformative applications in aircraft visual inspection automation globally.

By Component

Software accounted for the highest market share of 41.25% in 2025, driven by increasing adoption of AI-powered analytics. Services are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 51.27% during 2026–2035, supported by rising demand for cloud implementation, system integration, cybersecurity, consulting, training, and managed services.

By End User

Airlines held the largest share of 38.91% in 2025, owing to extensive investments in fleet management and passenger experience optimization. Airports are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 53.45% during 2026–2035, fueled by increasing smart airport projects, digital passenger processing, and biometric identification systems globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America emerged as the leading region in terms of market share in the Global AI in Aviation Market, commanding approximately 41.00% of global revenues in the year 2025. The growth is driven by the presence of headquarters of airline services firms in North America and also because of its large-scale air traffic management systems, which have been undergoing AI modernization and represent one of the largest public sector investments in the field of AI in aviation.

The U.S. AI in Aviation Market Size was estimated to be around USD 3.70 billion in 2025 and is further expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period up to 2035, owing to the fact that the USA is home to the most commercially advanced aviation and technology industry. It is also the dominant player in the global AI in aviation market on account of numerous airlines present here, such as American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines.

The Europe AI in Aviation Market is estimated to be USD 2.07 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.76 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 43.63% during 2026–2035. Europe had approximately 24.00% share of market in AI aviation industry in the year 2025. Europe is said to be an innovative AI aviation market due to Airbus' Skywise system, EUROCONTROL’s air traffic network optimization AI systems, and efforts of EU Aviation Safety Agency in AI certification standards.

Asia Pacific region represents the largest AI in Aviation regional market with projected growth rate of around 45.98%, driven not only by rapidly developing global market of commercial aviation industry but also because of large investment in aviation infrastructure made by various governments in China, India, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, as well as digitalization of airlines in the Asia Pacific region.

Recent Developments:

2025: Airbus expanded its Skywise predictive maintenance platform to over 10,000 connected aircraft across 100-plus airline customers, with AI models identifying maintenance needs an average of 14 days before threshold-based alerts and having prevented over 4,000 flight disruptions since platform launch.

Airbus expanded its Skywise predictive maintenance platform to over 10,000 connected aircraft across 100-plus airline customers, with AI models identifying maintenance needs an average of 14 days before threshold-based alerts and having prevented over 4,000 flight disruptions since platform launch. 2025: Delta Air Lines deployed Palantir's Foundry AI platform across operational planning, crew management, and maintenance systems, demonstrating measurable improvements in crew scheduling recovery and reduction in maintenance-related delay incidents within the first year of production deployment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AVIATION AI ADOPTION INDEX – helps you evaluate the penetration of AI technologies across airlines, airports, MRO providers, and aircraft manufacturers, identifying high-growth deployment areas.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of AI technologies across airlines, airports, MRO providers, and aircraft manufacturers, identifying high-growth deployment areas. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT METRICS – helps you measure gains in automation, predictive maintenance, flight operations optimization, and airport management through AI-driven solutions.

– helps you measure gains in automation, predictive maintenance, flight operations optimization, and airport management through AI-driven solutions. PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS & INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION BENCHMARKS – helps you understand improvements in forecasting accuracy, real-time monitoring, decision-making efficiency, and autonomous operational capabilities.

– helps you understand improvements in forecasting accuracy, real-time monitoring, decision-making efficiency, and autonomous operational capabilities. AIRCRAFT DOWNTIME & COST REDUCTION ANALYSIS – helps you assess the impact of AI on reducing maintenance expenses, operational disruptions, fuel consumption, and manual intervention across aviation workflows.

– helps you assess the impact of AI on reducing maintenance expenses, operational disruptions, fuel consumption, and manual intervention across aviation workflows. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & AVIATION MODERNIZATION TRACKER – helps you identify investment opportunities arising from increasing adoption of AI-enabled fleet management, smart airport operations, safety systems, and passenger experience platforms.

– helps you identify investment opportunities arising from increasing adoption of AI-enabled fleet management, smart airport operations, safety systems, and passenger experience platforms. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market participants based on their AI capabilities, technology portfolios, aviation partnerships, innovation strategies, market presence, and recent developments.

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AI in Aviation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.63 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 171.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 45.33% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Software, Hardware, Services)

• By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Generative AI)

• By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Flight Operations Optimization, Air Traffic Management, Passenger Experience Enhancement, Safety & Security, Fuel Management, Others)

• By End User (Airlines, Airports, MRO Providers, Aircraft Manufacturers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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