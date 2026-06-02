Heron Power Collaborates with LG Energy Solution Vertech, Uniting American-Made Battery Energy Storage Systems and Solid State Transformers to Power the Modern Grid

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heron Power, a U.S.-based manufacturer of next-generation medium-voltage power electronics, today announced a design and engineering collaboration with LG Energy Solution Vertech to integrate Heron’s solid-state transformer–based Heron Link with LG Energy Solution Vertech’s U.S.-manufactured battery energy storage systems.

The collaboration brings together two domestically manufactured technologies — LG Energy Solution’s advanced lithium-ion batteries and Heron’s breakthrough medium-voltage power electronics — into a validated, integrated DC-to-AC platform engineered for utility-scale storage and high-load-growth applications such as data centers and manufacturing. With electricity demand accelerating across the United States, driven by AI infrastructure build-out, industrial expansion, and broad electrification, the collaboration addresses a clear market need: higher-performance, American-built systems that can be deployed at speed and scale.

Heron Link provides an option to replace the conventional inverter-plus-transformer power conversion skids with a modular solid-state transformer architecture that that delivers greater power density, higher efficiency, and higher project availability in a deployment-optimized footprint.

The integrated system reduces DC block project footprint by 30%, improving energy density to 385 MWh per acre. With streamlined deployment lowering EPC costs, higher project availability and 2.4% higher round trip efficiency, project economics improve by up to 6% NPV.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing American energy manufacturing and delivering next-generation infrastructure at scale,” said Drew Baglino, CEO of Heron Power. “By engineering a holistic solution together, we are unlocking higher power density, greater efficiency, and faster deployment for developers building the grid of the future.”

“By working together to create this new integrated offering, we’re able to provide customers a unique and novel energy storage solution that provides massive value,” said Jaehong Park, CEO and President of LG Energy Solution Vertech. “Our clients can choose to elevate the efficiency of their projects while leveraging advanced, American-made solutions.”

The companies are targeting a pilot deployment later this year to validate the integrated system in a real-world project environment, with broader commercial availability to follow.

Heron Power is making significant investments in U.S. manufacturing capacity. By collaborating with leading domestic battery manufacturers to bring a leapfrog technical solution to market, Heron is strengthening the U.S. energy storage supply chain at a moment of unprecedented demand growth.

Contact:

press@heronpower.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/608b2fcb-9271-4a64-bf0f-3b886df30e87