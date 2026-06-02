iSeatz Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces List for 2026

NEW ORLEANS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSeatz, a leading travel technology company with 27 years of experience powering booking and loyalty technology for major brands, today announced its inclusion on Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list, recognized in the Software industry category. This marks the third time since 2023 that iSeatz has been recognized with this distinction.

The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid. iSeatz has received additional recognition in the Company Revenue category as Robust and Powerful and in the Enduring Impact stage of business, for companies with over 15 years of business.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. iSeatz is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

“At iSeatz, culture is not about performance metrics or benefits,” said Jasmyn Farris, President and COO of iSeatz. “We believe that culture is about the core values that we commit ourselves to and measure ourselves against every day. It’s about creating an environment where our team, at every level, feel empowered to do their best work. Performance metrics are outcomes of that effort and focus.”

Today, iSeatz powers loyalty redemption, personalized recommendations, and seamless booking experiences for major travel, hospitality, and financial brands. Its platform is projected to process $12 billion in transactions this year across digital touchpoints. Central to this scale is the company's commitment to its 121 full-time employees.

iSeatz has built a transparent and inclusive workplace culture where people feel genuinely seen, valued, and safe to bring their authentic selves to work. Designed around a fully remote model, the iSeatz philosophy prioritizes open communication, mutual trust, and a true sense of belonging. This supportive environment is reinforced by a comprehensive benefits framework, featuring a progressive paid-time-off policy and generous wellness programs that champion the team’s holistic well-being.

This honor coincides with iSeatz being named a Quantum Certified Workplace™ in the U.S., a designation awarded to organizations demonstrating a consistent commitment to building strong, supportive workplace environments where employees and teams can thrive. Together, the recognitions reflect iSeatz’s ongoing investment in culture, employee experience, and practices that support healthy, high-performing teams.

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com .

About iSeatz

iSeatz is the technology company that powers travel booking for some of the world’s most influential travel, hospitality, and financial brands, including American Express, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Qantas. For 27 years, iSeatz has provided the infrastructure that connects millions of travelers to trips and experiences, integrating data from airlines, hotels, and activity providers to deliver seamless, reliable booking at scale. The company’s platform supports a wide range of ancillary products, payments, and digital touchpoints, enabling partners to capture more value and deliver more relevant traveler experiences. With expertise in personalization, trip inspiration, and the emerging creator economy, iSeatz helps brands adapt to rising consumer expectations and define the next era of connected travel.

Contact:

marketing@iseatz.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.