Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Scrutinized After $1.1 Billion Market Cap Wipeout Amid Operational Reality Surprise – HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) saw the price of their shares plunge $19.49 (-36%) on May 28, 2026 after the company reported Q2 2026 results that bring into question earlier statements about its operations and prospects.

The developments have prompted Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Photronics and its management may have misled investors about its accounting and violated the federal securities laws. The firm encourages Photronics investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/plab

Contact the Firm Now: PLAB@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Investigation:

Photronics is a leading manufacturer of photomasks, high-precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. Photomasks are a key element of integrated circuits (“ICs”) and flat panel displays (“FPDs”). IC sales comprise the bulk of Photronics’ total revenues.

On December 10, 2025, Photronics revealed an unusual accounting move during its QE and FYE October 31, 2025 earnings call. The company recognized a tax valuation allowance reversal which it said “reflect[ed] an improvement in our US execution and outlook[.]” CFO Eric Rivera explained that the valuation allowance had originally been recorded because “the benefit was previously deemed unrealizable[,]” but “[g]iven the improved performance and outlook of our US business, US GAAP required a reversal of this tax loss allowance, resulting in the positive $16.8 million result to GAAP net income.”

The accounting maneuver’s effect significantly bolstered the company’s non-GAAP EPS (after reconciling the reversal) up about 17.6%. The market positively reacted to the reversal, sending the price of the company shares up $11.66 (+45%) that day.

Investors’ expectations for improving performance were dashed on May 28, 2026.

That day, Photronics’ operational reality became apparent when the company reported dismal financial results for its Q2 2026. Among the areas of concern were sequential declines in revenues (-6.7%), IC revenues (-11%), operating margins (-17.6%), GAAP net income (-26.8%), and non-GAAP net income (-30%).

In response, the market sent the price of Photronics shares down 36%, wiping out over $1.1 billion of the company’s market capitalization in a single day.

Adding a psychological weight to the stock’s narrative, SEC filings have revealed that company insiders sold off more than $15 million worth of shares over the trailing three months leading up to this report.

“Our investigation is focused on whether Photronics may have misled investors about the propriety of reversing the allowance that it previously deemed unrealizable,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Photronics and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the firm’s Verra investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Photronics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PLAB@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.