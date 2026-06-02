VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 25th to May 29th ,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, June 2nd, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 25th to May 29th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 25th to May 29th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI25/05/2026FR00001254861 200125,4958AQEU
VINCI25/05/2026FR00001254869 223125,2835CEUX
VINCI25/05/2026FR0000125486500125,6500TQEX
VINCI25/05/2026FR000012548675 177125,3851XPAR
VINCI26/05/2026FR00001254863 600124,7333AQEU
VINCI26/05/2026FR000012548642 838124,9236CEUX
VINCI26/05/2026FR00001254863 700124,7338TQEX
VINCI26/05/2026FR000012548636 262125,0247XPAR
VINCI27/05/2026FR0000125486300124,1000AQEU
VINCI27/05/2026FR00001254863 950124,6389CEUX
VINCI27/05/2026FR0000125486400124,7875TQEX
VINCI27/05/2026FR000012548681 080125,2729XPAR
VINCI28/05/2026FR00001254863 475124,1414AQEU
VINCI28/05/2026FR000012548622 275124,1090CEUX
VINCI28/05/2026FR00001254865 450124,0991TQEX
VINCI28/05/2026FR000012548655 600124,2772XPAR
VINCI29/05/2026FR00001254862 200124,8705AQEU
VINCI29/05/2026FR000012548613 750124,7556CEUX
VINCI29/05/2026FR00001254862 450124,9306TQEX
VINCI29/05/2026FR000012548667 685125,3383XPAR
      
  TOTAL431 115124,9992 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 25-05-26 to 29-05-26
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 