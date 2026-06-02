VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 25th to May 29th ,2026

Nanterre, June 2nd, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 25th to May 29th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 25th to May 29th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 25/05/2026 FR0000125486 1 200 125,4958 AQEU VINCI 25/05/2026 FR0000125486 9 223 125,2835 CEUX VINCI 25/05/2026 FR0000125486 500 125,6500 TQEX VINCI 25/05/2026 FR0000125486 75 177 125,3851 XPAR VINCI 26/05/2026 FR0000125486 3 600 124,7333 AQEU VINCI 26/05/2026 FR0000125486 42 838 124,9236 CEUX VINCI 26/05/2026 FR0000125486 3 700 124,7338 TQEX VINCI 26/05/2026 FR0000125486 36 262 125,0247 XPAR VINCI 27/05/2026 FR0000125486 300 124,1000 AQEU VINCI 27/05/2026 FR0000125486 3 950 124,6389 CEUX VINCI 27/05/2026 FR0000125486 400 124,7875 TQEX VINCI 27/05/2026 FR0000125486 81 080 125,2729 XPAR VINCI 28/05/2026 FR0000125486 3 475 124,1414 AQEU VINCI 28/05/2026 FR0000125486 22 275 124,1090 CEUX VINCI 28/05/2026 FR0000125486 5 450 124,0991 TQEX VINCI 28/05/2026 FR0000125486 55 600 124,2772 XPAR VINCI 29/05/2026 FR0000125486 2 200 124,8705 AQEU VINCI 29/05/2026 FR0000125486 13 750 124,7556 CEUX VINCI 29/05/2026 FR0000125486 2 450 124,9306 TQEX VINCI 29/05/2026 FR0000125486 67 685 125,3383 XPAR TOTAL 431 115 124,9992

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment