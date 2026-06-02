CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 2026 Capital increase reserved for employees of the Crédit Agricole Group

Press release

Montrouge, 2 June 2026

2026 Capital increase

reserved for employees of the Crédit Agricole Group

Today, Crédit Agricole S.A. is pleased to announce the launch of its annual capital increase reserved for employees of the Crédit Agricole Group around the world.

Crédit Agricole S.A. will give over 190,000 eligible Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired former employees (i) the option to subscribe to new Crédit Agricole S.A. shares. For the 2026 reserved capital increase, the share’s subscription price will be equal to the arithmetic mean of the opening share prices between 26 May and 22 June 2026 (inclusive), with a 20% cut.

The subscription period will start on 24 June and end on 8 July 2026 (ii).

The new shares will be issued on 27 August 2026 and will be eligible for the dividend paid in respect of the 2026 financial year, with an initial interim payment to be made in October 2026.

The maximum number of shares that may be issued is 32 million, with a par value of €96 million.

This 2026 capital increase will be followed by a share buyback operation, aimed at offsetting its dilutive effect and subject to the ECB’s approval.

The 2026 reserved capital increase is part of the Group’s policy on employee profit-sharing with respect to financial performance.

Press contacts

Alexandre Barat

Olivier Tassain +33 6 19 73 60 28

+33 6 75 90 26 66 alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr

olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr



All press releases can be found at: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en





i For the 2026 reserved capital increase

ii All dates given in this press release remain subject to the decision of the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A. or its representative.

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