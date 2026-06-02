Tyrur Holdings Expands Global Capital Capabilities Through UBS Switzerland Framework

DUBLIN, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tyrur Holdings Unlimited Company , a global Irish strategic advisory firm founded in 2016 with an international advisory footprint connected to over EUR 5 billion in client-related assets, has established a strategic framework with UBS in Switzerland, marking an important step in the Firm’s continued expansion across global capital markets, institutional financial infrastructure, and cross-border advisory services.

The engagement strengthens Tyrur Holdings’ ability to support clients operating across complex international environments where capital strategy, jurisdictional planning, institutional connectivity, and long-term financial positioning have become increasingly important.

The framework expands Tyrur Holdings’ ability to support eligible private, corporate, and institutional clients through a model that combines the Firm’s strategic advisory and coordination capabilities with UBS Switzerland’s regulated banking and financial infrastructure.

Through this framework, Tyrur Holdings enhances its advisory platform through coordination with one of the world’s most established banking environments, combining the Firm’s strategic insight with independent institutional financial services delivered through a globally recognised banking group.

As global markets continue to experience volatility, geopolitical fragmentation, and macroeconomic uncertainty, clients are placing greater emphasis on trusted advisory relationships, international financial infrastructure, and sophisticated strategic planning. Tyrur Holdings’ engagement with UBS Switzerland reflects this broader transformation in global finance and reinforces the Firm’s role as a strategic partner to internationally active clients.

Switzerland remains one of the world’s leading jurisdictions for private banking, custody, wealth infrastructure, and cross-border financial coordination. The UBS Switzerland framework positions Tyrur Holdings within this environment, supporting clients seeking internationally recognised banking infrastructure and strategic guidance across multi-jurisdictional markets.

The framework is designed to support client objectives across areas including:

International capital strategy

Multi-jurisdictional financial positioning

Institutional banking coordination

Infrastructure and strategic sector exposure

Long-term strategic planning

Macroeconomic and geopolitical risk interpretation

Tyrur Holdings’ role focuses on strategic advisory, coordination, and long-term market positioning, helping clients navigate environments where timing, institutional connectivity, capital efficiency, and macroeconomic interpretation can materially shape outcomes.

The structure brings together Tyrur Holdings’ strategic advisory capabilities with UBS Switzerland’s established financial infrastructure, supporting clients across international banking, custody, and financial service environments.

This development follows Tyrur Holdings’ previous engagement with the London Stock Exchange Group capital markets ecosystem, further reflecting the Firm’s continued expansion across global advisory and institutional infrastructure networks.

The engagement reflects Tyrur Holdings’ expansion across global advisory and institutional networks, strengthening the Firm’s connectivity with leading financial infrastructure providers operating at the highest levels of international finance.

As global capital moves toward more specialised, institutionally connected structures, Tyrur Holdings is strengthening its platform at the intersection of macroeconomic intelligence, capital markets, institutional banking, and long-term strategic positioning.