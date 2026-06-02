Nutrition Business Journal Releases 2026 Supplement Business Report: U.S. Market Surges Toward $100 Billion Milestone

BOULDER, Colo., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) today announces the release of the 2026 edition of its flagship Supplement Business Report, delivering comprehensive insights into the rapidly evolving U.S. dietary supplement industry. The report reveals that the market reached $74.15 billion in sales in 2025, posting a robust 7.1% growth rate, with projections indicating the industry will approach the $100 billion threshold by 2029.





Market Momentum Accelerates

The dietary supplement industry is experiencing a significant growth trajectory, with sales expected to reach $99.96 billion by 2029. This acceleration is being fueled by shifting consumer purchasing behaviors and innovative product developments across multiple categories.

"The U.S. dietary supplement market is entering a transformative period," shares Bill Giebler, Director of Content, Nutrition Business Journal, New Hope Network. "E-commerce channels, now including emerging platforms like TikTok Shop, are fundamentally reshaping how consumers discover and purchase supplements, while specialty ingredients are capturing unprecedented consumer interest."





Key Industry Trends

The report identifies several critical trends shaping the industry's future:

Specialty Ingredients Lead Growth: Collagen, NAD precursors, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes are emerging as the fastest-growing category, reflecting consumer demand for targeted, science-backed nutritional solutions.

Collagen, NAD precursors, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes are emerging as the fastest-growing category, reflecting consumer demand for targeted, science-backed nutritional solutions. Format Innovation: Traditional tablets and capsules are giving way to consumer-preferred formats including powders, liquids, chewables, and gummies, making supplementation more accessible and enjoyable.

Traditional tablets and capsules are giving way to consumer-preferred formats including powders, liquids, chewables, and gummies, making supplementation more accessible and enjoyable. E-commerce Dominance: Digital sales channels continue to expand their market share, with new platforms creating additional touchpoints for consumer engagement and purchase.





Comprehensive Industry Intelligence

The 223-page report provides unparalleled market intelligence, including:

176 market sizing charts with detailed sales, growth, market share, and dollars- added metrics from 2021 to 2029.

In-depth analysis of six product categories: Vitamins, Minerals, Herbs and Botanicals, Specialty, Sports Nutrition, and Meal Replacements.

Comprehensive sales channel analysis across Natural and Specialty, Mass Market, E-commerce, Mail Order/DRTV/Radio, Multilevel/Network Marketing, and Practitioner channels.

Delivery format trends and performance metrics.

Top 50 company rankings by U.S. dietary supplement retail sales.

34 detailed company profiles featuring revenue metrics, new products, and innovations.

21 product callouts highlighting industry trends.





About the 2026 Supplement Business Report

NBJ's Supplement Business Report is the industry's most trusted source for market intelligence, providing manufacturers, retailers, investors, and industry stakeholders with the data and insights needed to make informed strategic decisions. The report combines rigorous market research with expert analysis to deliver a complete picture of the dietary supplement landscape.

The 2026 Supplement Business Report is available now. For more information or to purchase the report, visit www.newhope.com.

About Nutrition Business Journal

Nutrition Business Journal, a part of New Hope Network, guides decision-makers in the nutrition, health, and wellness space in developing their strategy, understanding trends, realizing opportunity and analyzing potential risks. NBJ's market research reports provide business intelligence and thought leadership to all levels of the nutrition industry. Each report is exhaustively researched by our staff of industry experts and presents an analysis of markets, trends, competition, and strategy in the U.S. and global nutrition industry. Learn more at nutritionbusinessjournal.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

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