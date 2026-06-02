BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE - TMHC), Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq – RLYB), InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – INM), KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – KALV)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE - TMHC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Taylor Morrison will be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway to acquire Taylor Morrison for $72.50 per common share in cash, representing a total equity value for Taylor Morrison of approximately $6.8 billion and total enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Taylor Morrison Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/taylor-morrison-home-corporation-nyse-tmhc/.

Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq – RLYB)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Rallybio will be acquired by Avenso Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenso”) Following closing, pre-Transaction Rallybio holders are expected to own approximately 2.8% of the combined company. Pre-closing Rallybio stockholders will also receive contingent value rights (“CVRs”) entitling them to the net cash proceeds received by the combined company from the previously announced sale of interests in Rallybio’s former REV102 program and potential disposition of Rallybio’s other legacy assets. Upon completion of the Merger, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “AVZO.” The investigation concerns whether the Rallybio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rallybio-corporation-nasdaq-rlyb-2/.

InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – INM)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, InMed will be acquired by Mentari Therapeutics, Inc. InMed shareholders are expected to own approximately 1.51% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the InMed Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/inmed-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-inm/.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – KALV)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, KalVista will be acquired by Chiesi Group for $27.00 per share in cash with a total value implied of approximately $1.9bn. The investigation concerns whether the KalVista Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/kalvista-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-kalv/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.